Trail Air Cadets get taste of silent flying

The Trail Squadron experienced the thrill of silent flight when they went gliding Sunday

The cadets await near the glider as the tow plane lands at the Trail Regional Airport.

The cadets from 531 Trail Squadron, Royal Canadian Air Cadets experienced the thrill of silent flight when they went gliding on Sunday.

The cadets went flying in the Air Cadet League of BC’s Schweizer 2-33A glider and Cessna 182 tow plane taking off from the Trail Regional Airport.

Each cadet had the opportunity to fly in both aircraft. During the flight, the cadets where given an introduction to the controls and instruments of the aircraft. As well the cadets were involved in all aspects of the ground operation.

To see a video of what the cadet’s experience, go to https://www.facebook.com/561NelsonOspreyAirCadets/videos/1973440042728770/

Aviation experience is one of the unique activities of the Air Cadet Program. During the year, the cadets have several chances to experience flight. The cadets can also work towards their pilot’s licence in the cadet program. Every summer, approximately 30 cadets in BC earn their Private Pilot Licence, and another 40 earn their Glider Pilot Licence.

Trail Air Cadets meet at 6:30 pm every Wednesday at the Trail Armories, 1990 7th Ave.

The squadron always welcomes new cadets who are between the ages of 12 and 18. Adults who would like to volunteer with squadron are also welcome.