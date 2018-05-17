The cadets await near the glider as the tow plane lands at the Trail Regional Airport.

Trail Air Cadets get taste of silent flying

The Trail Squadron experienced the thrill of silent flight when they went gliding Sunday

The cadets from 531 Trail Squadron, Royal Canadian Air Cadets experienced the thrill of silent flight when they went gliding on Sunday.

The cadets went flying in the Air Cadet League of BC’s Schweizer 2-33A glider and Cessna 182 tow plane taking off from the Trail Regional Airport.

Each cadet had the opportunity to fly in both aircraft. During the flight, the cadets where given an introduction to the controls and instruments of the aircraft. As well the cadets were involved in all aspects of the ground operation.

To see a video of what the cadet’s experience, go to https://www.facebook.com/561NelsonOspreyAirCadets/videos/1973440042728770/

Aviation experience is one of the unique activities of the Air Cadet Program. During the year, the cadets have several chances to experience flight. The cadets can also work towards their pilot’s licence in the cadet program. Every summer, approximately 30 cadets in BC earn their Private Pilot Licence, and another 40 earn their Glider Pilot Licence.

Trail Air Cadets meet at 6:30 pm every Wednesday at the Trail Armories, 1990 7th Ave.

The squadron always welcomes new cadets who are between the ages of 12 and 18. Adults who would like to volunteer with squadron are also welcome.

 

2Lt David Rohas with Isabelle Henderson ready to take flight.

Previous story
VIDEO: Single mom from B.C. gives the gift of family to man from Spain

Just Posted

Thunderstorms headed to the West Kootenay

Environment Canada re-issued their special weather statement this morning,

Trail taxpayers face $16,000 tab for vandalized parking meters

In a recent rash of vandalism in downtown Trail, 30+ parking meters were broken into & coins stolen

Rain, storms to hit Kootenays, Boundary amid flood crisis

Environment Canada is calling for 20 to 40 mm of rain by Friday

Trail council pitches relief to Rossland ballplayers

Rossland Mayor Kathy Moore said it’s time to look at the future of recreation funding

Kootenay unemployment rate down in April

Jobless figure stood at 5.4% last month

VIDEO: Single mom from B.C. gives the gift of family to man from Spain

On May 1, Kara Erickson gave birth to Josep Cañadas’s baby girl, Cloe

Ottawa Junior Senators secure semi-final berth with overtime win

Nick Lalonde had the winner in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Steinbach Pistons at Prospera Centre.

Kids still being locked up, held down in B.C. schools: advocacy group

Inclusion BC says 170 parents, guardians reported their kids had been restrained or secluded

Trudeau criticizes growth in identity politics at NYU graduation speech

Trudeau is on a three-day trip to New York and Boston focusing on trade and economic relationships

Jason Kenney calls Trudeau clueless

United Conservative leader stands by calling prime minister empty, clueless

B.C. to match up to $20M in Red Cross donations for flood victims

Premier John Horgan said dollar-for-dollar campaign to run until July 31

Ottawa ushers in new rules for e-cigarettes

Law will give adults easier access to e-cigarettes and vaping supplies

Is it ‘Laurel’ or ‘Yanny’? New soundbite triggers endless online debate

Computer-generated sound clip polarizes many on exactly which word is being said

B.C. fires back in escalating Trans Mountain pipeline battle

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson spar over pipeline on Fraser flood tour

Most Read