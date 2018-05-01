Trail plays ball

JIM BAILEY
Trail Times
Long-time Trail umpire Bill MacMillan threw the opening pitch on Saturday
Long-time Trail umpire Bill MacMillan threw the opening pitch on Saturday
JIM BAILEY
Trail Times
Long-time Trail umpire Bill MacMillan threw the opening pitch on Saturday
Last week the U.S. State Department held a public forum on the subject in Spokane, Washington
An inspection revealed a high level of iron in the brine, suggesting corrosion inside the chillers
Canadians celebrating the onset of summer driving season have been dismayed by another spring phenomenon, increasing gasoline prices
There is currently no cap on the amount of money political parties can spend at that time
Leaders, chiefs, delegates gather in Quebec, for Assembly of First Nations annual special assembly
13-page analysis also says a carbon price will cut about $2 billion from the Canadian economy
Plenty of nominations don’t necessarily lead to actual wins on Tony night
Protesters say the school tax targets the elderly, not the rich
Jason McBride, Jujhar Khun-Khun and Michael Jones appeared in Kelowna court Tuesday
Vancouver-based Steelhead LNG and the Huu-ay-aht First Nation provided an update on the $10 billion development
The annual Day of Mourning was on Saturday, April 28
Gabby will be jeaning up on May 3 at Vancouver Art Gallery
Rock Wall Project seeks assistance
Long-time Trail umpire Bill MacMillan threw the opening pitch on Saturday