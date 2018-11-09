2 minors in custody after Nunavut grocery store fire

RCMP say charges of arson and disregard for human life are pending against the pair

Two Iqaluit youths are in custody after a fire damaged the largest store and grocery retailer in the Nunavut capital.

RCMP say charges of arson and disregard for human life are pending against the pair.

Officers responded to six fires over the span of six hours early Wednesday.

READ MOR: Supply of food, other goods in question after fire rips through Iqaluit store

One of the fires heavily damaged the Northmart store, one of two grocery stores in Iqaluit, a city where groceries have to be either flown in or shipped in by barge.

There were initial concerns about food supplies, but Iqaluit’s other grocery store says it will increase its air freight and take over a barge shipment originally intended for its competitor.

No one was hurt in the fires.

A nearby school was closed for the day, an elders centre was evacuated and residents were asked to conserve water for use in fighting the blaze.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.