‘Burning Desires’: B.C. seniors bare all to raise funds for new fire hall

The ‘Burning Desires’ calendar girls are raising money to finish the Edgewood Fire Hall

A group of senior women in Edgewood, B.C., is making headlines for baring it all.

It isn’t unheard of for a firehall to raise money by selling calendars filled with topless male firefighters leaning against shiny fire trucks. But Edgewood’s own have decided to go a different route.

Lynda McNutt, president of the Edgewood Volunteer Fire Department Society, gathered the 11 women together to raise funds for the completion of the Edgewood Fire Hall.

With the assistance of local photographer Tasha Hall, the women did a total of 12 photo shoots. Hundreds of photos were taken to ensure that the “money shots” were there.

Hall took care of all the layout, photo touchups and colouring.

“This calendar is the product of a determined group of senior women,” McNutt said. “The production of the calendar pushed many of us outside of our comfort zone.”

The goal is to raise at least $15,000 to cover the water and septic hookup for the new hall.

The cost of a two-inch pipe hookup is more than $10,000, which is beyond what the department can currently afford.

The new hall will settle for a one-inch connection, approximately the size of a garden hose. The connection will supply septic and water for sanitary needs, but will not be enough to supply water to the trucks, which will be filled at a separate location.

The team of calendar women are Jan Thomas, Marilyn Tonhauser, Lynda McNutt, Lois Woods, Ariel Stinson, Lorraine Wied, Cathy Watson, Jan Toothill, Debra Pion, Terryl Allen, and Sharon Birnie

The “Burning Desires” calendars are selling for $25 each and can be purchased by emailing theburningdesires11@gmail.com.

 

Previous story
Guo Pei’s B.C. show takes you into a world wrapped in luxury
Next story
Trick-or-treating stirs up sweet memories for adults

Just Posted

Postal strike comes to West Kootenay

Workers in Trail, Castlegar and Rossland set up picket lines

‘No’ ad misleading says Trail Times reader

Letter to the Editor from Scott Leyland of Rossland

Light duty in the Silver City

Maintenance and inspection of the Victoria Street bridge lights was underway Monday

Trail police still looking for two suspected thieves

Police say the man and woman are suspects in theft and fraud in Trail and the greater area

Trustworthy pro rep referendum process

Letter to the Editor from Antoinette Halberstadt of Castlegar

Trick-or-treating stirs up sweet memories for adults

What is your favourite Halloween candy?

Headless bear carcass found by dog walkers in Qualicum Beach

Conservation officers believe animal was killed elsewhere and dumped near subdivision

PTSD patients sought in B.C. for MDMA-assisted therapy trial

Treatment is so far 2-3 times more effective than conventional therapy

Children of Canadians need rescue from Syria, group tells federal government

Alexandra Bain, the director of Families Against Violent Extremism, said the children are facing the outbreak of disease and a harsh winter

Chief says First Nations left out of Fort McMurray fire response

The Fort McMurray wildfire became one of Canada’s worst natural disasters

‘Burning Desires’: B.C. seniors bare all to raise funds for new fire hall

The ‘Burning Desires’ calendar girls are raising money to finish the Edgewood Fire Hall

Rotating Canada Post strikes hit more B.C. cities

Workers in the interior head to the picket lines as Lower Mainland employees head back to work

B.C. parent hopes to ease stress on autistic trick-or-treaters

Parent reminding those handing out candy, kids with special needs will be coming to their doors

B.C. leaders’ referendum debate set for Nov. 8

Andrew Wilkinson to face off against Premier John Horgan

Most Read