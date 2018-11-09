‘Dangerous choice’ sticks Learner driver with 4 tickets

Distracted driving, no adult, and speeding just a few of the offences, West Vancouver police said

You could call it an expensive lesson – hopefully well learned.

West Vancouver police pulled over a 16-year-old Learner driver speeding along Cypress Bowl Road on Thursday afternoon.

Not only was the boy distracted while driving, authorities said, but he was also driving without an adult over the age of 25 who holds a valid driver’s licence. He also had no ‘L’ sign on the vehicle.

Police said the teen was given four tickets – one for each offence – and his family car was towed back home at his family’s expense.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion
Next story
Is pro rep in fact ‘lit’? Horgan’s debate comment prompts online groans

Just Posted

Trail Legion ladies ready to ladle

Nov. 11 service begins at 10:45 a.m. in downtown Trail; Last Post 11 a.m. at the Cenotaph

U.S.-based tech company planning Rossland location

GoToTags will use city as base to service Canadian customers

Remembering Trail veterans

The Trail Legion now has 14 veterans from the Second World War

Trail Cenotaph statue stands as constant remembrance

7-foot statue of First World War soldier unveiled in Trail Cenotaph in 2009

Trail Pipe Major readies for Sunday event

At 6 a.m. bagpipers in 26 countries will simultaneously play When the Battle is O’er

VIDEO: What you need to know about the pro-rep debate

Legislative reporter doesn’t expect results by end of 2018

New gas plants should pay carbon levy on all emissions by 2030, advocates say

Climate-change advocates want natural-gas power plants have to pay a price for greenhouse-gas emissions

Walk-in doctors across B.C. want equal pay

The Walk-In Clinics of BC Association met Friday for its annual general meeting

Alleged white supremacist joins Maxime Bernier’s party

Adam Strashok was disavowed by UCP and federal Tories

Around the BCHL: Moves for Movember and BCHL adds stats

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the league and throughout the junior A hockey world.

‘Dangerous choice’ sticks Learner driver with 4 tickets

Distracted driving, no adult, and speeding just a few of the offences, West Vancouver police said

Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Owner of truck involved in Broncos bus crash has first court appearance

Sukhmander Singh faces eight charges relating to non-compliance with safety regulations

B.C. Lions look to be first-ever crossover team to win Grey Cup

The Lions face the host Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday in the CFL’s Eastern semifinal

Most Read