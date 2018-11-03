Drake alleges racial profiling at B.C. casino

Parq Casino in Vancouver says the allegations are under investigation – but that hasn’t stopped B.C. fans from writing negative reviews online

Rapper Drake is taking aim at a Vancouver casino, accusing the business of racial profiling, after being refused service Friday.

In an Instagram post Saturday, Drake said he went to Parq Vancouver’s casino Friday night but was not allowed to gamble. The Toronto-born rapper is in the city for a performance at Rogers Arena Saturday night.

He said he was refused service despite having “everything they originally asked me for,” calling the casino the “worst business I have ever witnessed.”

Since his post, Parq Casino has also released a statement, saying the incident is under investigation.

“Parq Vancouver is sorry to hear about this experience and takes these matters very seriously,” the statement reads. “We are required to adhere to strict regulations with respect to gaming in British Columbia. We are actively investigating this matter and have made several efforts to reach out to the customer and his team to discuss the issue. We are committed to having a productive conversation to resolve this issue.”

The incident has sparked outrage by many of Drake’s fans, who have since wrote negative reviews on TripAdvisor and Yelp.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘I really just wanted one’: B.C. sanctuary for 300 bunnies to open next year

Just Posted

Elections Modernization Act ‘a day late and a dollar short’

Cannings: “This week the House of Commons passed Bill C-76 … “

Rain, snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

B.C.’s Interior set to get hit with snow while the Lower Mainland is expected to see more rain

Fires visible on the outskirts of Trail

The fires are slash burns, and visible on the mountainside above Casino

October weather summary a yawner

No records broken, weather fairly typical for the time of year

Meet Trail’s two new councillors

Paul Butler and Colleen Jones join four incumbents and Mayor-elect Lisa Pasin

Feds ‘violating’ Canadians’ privacy with data request: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer calls for Trudeau to uphold privacy rights of Canadian citizens

Andrew Wilkinson rallies party as B.C. referendum, byelection approach

B.C. Liberals have more MLAs, less money than ruling NDP

Drake alleges racial profiling at B.C. casino

Parq Casino in Vancouver says the allegations are under investigation – but that hasn’t stopped B.C. fans from writing negative reviews online

Pitbull attack leaves multiple party-goers injured: police

13 people, including children, barricaded inside B.C. residence

“Ring of peace” formed around Toronto synagogue after Pittsburgh shooting

More than 200 Muslims and Christians took buses to the Holy Blossom Temple in north Toronto to participate

Grief-stricken Leicester wins, Man U overcomes in EPL

Leicester was inspired enough to prevail after Demarai Gray produced the only goal with a low finish an hour in

2 friends help save life of B.C. man hit by 5-ton semi trailer

Jeremy Scholing and Matt Burnett performed life-saving measures after man struck on Lougheed Highway

12 charged after protest of debate featuring ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon

The accused have not been publicly identified but police say the charges include trespassing, disorderly conduct and assault of a police officer

B.C. dentist fills a need in the world’s poorest countries

What we do gives people hope. It’s a good feeling to help people who have so little”

Most Read