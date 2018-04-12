Humboldt Broncos T-shirts raise $1,400 for team’s families

Video of students at Prince Rupert Middle School wearing the T-shirts and showing their support

Eighteen students from Prince Rupert Middle School wore Humboldt Broncos T-shirts on Thursday as part of a fundraising effort for the team’s families.

Earlier this week, Metlakatla Recreation and Health wanted to show their support by selling Broncos branded T-shirts.

“It hits home, right,” said Troy Leighton, director of recreation for Metlakatla.

“We shopped around. We only had a couple days and none of the printing places had stock.”

He said Carol Bulford from Advantage Print and Design stepped up. She had 57 shirts in stock, and she printed them to sell before Jersey Day on Thursday, April 12.

The shirts sold for $25 each in a couple of hours — raising $1,440 for the team’s families.

“Honestly, I wish I had 1,000 shirts today,” Leighton said.

READ MORE: Jersey Day in honour of the Humboldt Broncos


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
14,000 chicks die in B.C. barn fire
Next story
John Horgan braces for Ottawa meeting with Rachel Notley

Just Posted

Couple charged in Fruitvale incident plead not guilty

A couple charged in an incident that started in Fruitvale on Tuesday, April 3 pleaded not guilty.

Jaws used in two Trail car accidents

Regional firefighters responded to two separate vehicle incidents on Wednesday

Happy 100th Birthday Iona!

Iona McQuary has been a Trail Times subscriber for 70 years. She turned 100 on Wednesday.

Kootenay West MLA weighs in on Kinder Morgan dispute

Lost jobs, environmental issues top concerns heard by New Democrat MLA Katrine Conroy

What you see …

Early morning fog shrouds downtown Trail and Teck smoke stacks, while the deep river runs on.

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

Humboldt tragedy brings back bad memories for junior hockey coach

Chilliwack Chiefs bench boss Jason Tatarnic was involved in a bus accident with Woodstock in 2007.

B.C. police officer dies after 30 years in a coma

Injuries sustained while on-duty left Victoria officer in a coma until his death Wednesday

Tie Lake man fined for killing wildlife

Man sentenced to $14,000 fine, five-year hunting and firearms bans.

John Horgan braces for Ottawa meeting with Rachel Notley

Invest in refineries, not Trans Mountain pipeline, B.C. Premier says

B.C. introduces legislation amending tenants rights in demolitions, renovations

NDP government proposes changes to Residential Tenancy Act, Manufactures Homes Park Tenancy Act

Humboldt Broncos T-shirts raise $1,400 for team’s families

Video of students at Prince Rupert Middle School wearing the T-shirts and showing their support

14,000 chicks die in B.C. barn fire

A commercial poultry barn in Port Coquitlam was destroyed by flames

Skills that could save their lives: B.C. firefights train in Kelowna

Master instructors from around North America had firefighters performing various scenarios Tuesday

Most Read