Spooky or cute: B.C. pets take over the Halloween costume game

Superheroes, scuba divers and dragons, oh my

Spooky, creepy, funny or just plain cute, pets across B.C. celebrated (or tolerated) Halloween this year.

From scuba divers to cops to hamburgers, they might not want any candy but these good boys and girls deserve a treat!

 

Previous story
Intricately carved pumpkins honour fallen B.C. police officer, Humboldt tragedy

Just Posted

Caribou maternity pen project comes to an end near Revelstoke

Experts say work needs to continue to prevent extinction

Update: Gas line accidentally hit in East Trail

The regional fire truck was at the scene in East Trail shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday

Happy Halloween from the Trail Times!

Trail RCMP remind motorists to slow down and watch out for children trick or treating

House fire in Fruitvale early Wednesday

Damage is reportedly significant to the house, which is located on Evergreen Avenue

Castlegar man finds kidney donor in co-worker

After he found about Jeff Beck’s need, the universe began talking to Andre Boruk

RECIPE: How to make a spooky ‘Dragon’s Blood Punch’

It’s Halloween - and here is a surefire scary drink from mixologists

Spooky or cute: B.C. pets take over the Halloween costume game

Superheroes, scuba divers and dragons, oh my

Canada to increase annual immigration admissions to 350,000 by 2021

The federal government is continuing its plan to gradually increase the number of immigrants it accepts into Canada with a new target of 350,000 admissions by 2021.

B.C. Green leader Andrew Weaver says electric car drivers should pay

Most charging stations don’t charge money, because they can’t

Federal Liberals aim to add personal leave days as Ontario cuts them back

The Trudeau government is seeking to give federally regulated workers more paid personal-leave days.

Ottawa argues one province’s failure to bring in a carbon tax will harm others

The federal government argues it has jurisdiction to impose a carbon tax as it’s a matter of national concern in a factum filed in Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal

Federal government announces new measures for killer whale protection

The federal government has announced an additional $61.5 million to protect endangered killer whales.

Multiple fatalities’ in Toronto-area crash that sparked tanker fire: police

Multiple fatalities have been reported in a vehicle rollover on Highway 407 in Vaughan, Ontario.

B.C. opens 2,000 shelter beds ahead of cold winter season

The province is in the works of making 1,400 temporary spaces and 740 extreme weather response spaces open in 65 B.C. cities

Most Read