A 2014 bait car video from Abbotsford is gaining attention this week after it was posted on social media by the IMPACT team, which runs the bait car program.

‘This is gangster,’ bait car thief declares on video

Footage from Abbotsford gains attention on social media

A four-year-old video showing some over-confident car thieves getting caught in a bait car in Abbotsford is gaining some attention this week.

The video has been posted online on the Twitter account for IMPACT (Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team), which operates and manages the bait car program for much of B.C.

The team posted the video, which shows the thieves getting caught by the Abbotsford Police Department in a drive-thru, as a reminder that “bait cars are active and operational in communities and cities all across British Columbia.”

IMPACT also indicates that auto theft has gone down in Abbotsford for the fourth straight week, compared to 2017’s weekly average.

The footage shows the trio bragging about having stolen a vehicle with a full tank of gas, and then deciding to grab some fast food along the way.

“This is gangster,” one of them declares.

As of 10:15 a.m. Friday, the video had garnered almos 6,000 views and was quickly gaining.

