“I am writing on behalf of the West Kootenay all-star hockey team who played in the first Winter Games, hosted by Kamloops in 1978.”

Team should be recognized for first BC Games gold medal

Letter to the Editor by Lori Watmough of Trail

I am writing on behalf of the West Kootenay all-star hockey team who played in the first Winter Games, hosted by Kamloops in 1978. I was reading an article in the Trail Times about coming out and help celebrate with the volunteers and athletes that they hosted in Trail.

Well I am going to start with the Trail Smoke Eaters bringing home the World Cup championship in 1961. Well, 17 years later the famous Hugh (Pinoke) McIntyre and Tom Harry coached the West Kootenay all-star hockey team. There were a few that I knew on the team, Wayne McIntyre, son of Hugh (Pinoke) McIntyre, the other was Syd Harry son of Tom Harry and of course my husband Steve Watmough, and Norm Casler, and of course there were more but I just don’t know them all.

But anyways, Hugh and Tom had brought these teenage boys to the first Winter Games in Kamloops. Well these two coaches and the team members had won the first gold medal in this area in the first Winter Games hosted 40 years ago.

My opinion is they should have been recognized for such a great accomplishment winning the gold medal for our home town, because they were not recognized. There should be a banner put up in the Trail Cominco Arena in 2018 with the coaches and team members on the ice at one of the junior home games to celebrate 40 years later, and these guys should be remembered by the locals and their family member for their great accomplishment winning the gold medal.

Thank you,

Lori Watmough

Greater Trail

