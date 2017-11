The Trail library is more than just books

We welcome library patrons with cards from across B.C. to access our services, writes K. Foley

Today’s libraries provide much more than books. We offer a safe and welcoming space to read, to learn, and use computers, to access settlement assistance for new immigrants, and foster all varieties of literacy to children and seniors and every age group in between.

It is a place where residents can gather individually or in groups for activities such as Mother Goose for infants, Creative ABC’S for preschoolers, after school programs and Summer Reading Program for students, doing genealogy with Ancestry. com, listen to author presentations, write supervised exams, check emails, read the daily paper, receive Gadget Instructions to help access technology, home book delivery if you are unable to leave home and much more.

All of these activities are free to the public.

We welcome library patrons with cards from across BC to access our services just as we are welcomed to use other libraries throughout the province.

With the upcoming move to the new Riverfront Center we are looking for ideas to expand our programming. In partnership with the Trail Historical Society we look forward to creating new programs for children, youth, adults, and seniors.

Drop by and visit us. We’re more than books!

Kathryn Foley, Library Director

Trail & District Public Library

1051 Victoria Street, Trail, BC

V1R 3T3

250.364.1731

http://www.traillibrary.com