The second annual Kootenay Healthy Lifestyles Expo:

Months of planning and collaboration between local volunteers and the Trail and District Chamber of Commerce all came together this weekend when more than 1,500 people came out for the Kootenay Healthy Lifestyles Expo. Held in the Trail Memorial Centre on Friday night and Saturday, the event provided a one-stop shop for healthy living plus outdoor lifestyle products and services, as well as a farmers’ market in the curling rink and keynote speakers in the Cominco gym. The chamber’s Audry Durham says feedback has been very positive from the 70+ exhibitors, most of whom returned to the Trail expo following its inaugural year last May. Durham says the event will return “even bigger and better next year.”