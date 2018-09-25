Okanagan fashion for Boulevard Magazine photographed by Darren Hull at Summerhill Pyramid Winery

Okanagan Fashion Photography Video

Join a behind the scenes look at a Boulevard Magazine photo shoot

  • Sep. 25, 2018 2:45 a.m.
  • Life

As the sun sets, casting a golden glow over Summerhill Pyramid Winery, Boulevard Magazine presents the deep, rich colours of autumn florals. From the burnt yellows of dry grass to the deep blues of autumn skies, fall petal prints reflect the beauty and the bounty of the season. The best of fall fashion from Boulevard.

Photographer Darren Hull set out to record the fashion shoot, not just in still images, but in a behind the scenes video of the day.

Join Darren and Boulevard’s Associate Editor Lia Crowe as they create another stunning fashion photography collection in the Okanagan Valley.

To see more of Darren Hull’s photography visit his website.

