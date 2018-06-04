Athletes from JL Crowe Secondary School travelled to Langley last week to take part in the BC High School Track and Field Championships. The action began Thursday afternoon at McLeod Athletic Park and continued until Saturday afternoon. Crowe students performed well with Jaxon Kuchar (above) taking home a gold medal in the 800 metres. More on the story in Trail Times sports on Tuesday. (Submitted photo)

Trail teen takes home gold in track

The B.C. high school track championships were in Langley last week

SHERI REGNIER

Trail Times

The B.C. high school track championships were in Langley last week

