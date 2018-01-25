Bill the Bird likes to go skiing at Whitewater. Photo: Tyler Harper

A man, a bird and a pair of skis

Rudy Kraus has been taking his bird Bill skiing at Whitewater for nearly two decades

Bill the Bird prefers flying down the slopes to soaring in the sky.

Bill, an 18-year-old Quaker parrot, has been skiing at Whitewater Ski Resort with his owner Rudy Kraus for 16 or 17 years. The pals are regulars at the hill and routinely draw a crowd of kids during breaks in the lodge.

“I’ve had adults come up and say, ‘I remember Bill from when I was a kid up at Whitewater,’ because he’s been up there so long,” says Kraus. “He’s always been swarmed. Quite often there would be 10 kids all around them. He’d be going on their shoulders.”

Kraus and Bill, who live in South Slocan, are inseparable. Kraus is semi-retired, but takes Bill along whenever he’s working. Bill is also on stage once a week at the Ymir Hotel where Kraus plays guitar.

They are at Whitewater three days a week, a routine that began one day when Bill got on Kraus’s shoulder and refused to get off. (And yes, Bill has his own season pass.)

Now when they go for a run, Bill hides in Kraus’s coat by his collarbone. Kraus estimates Bill has been to Whitewater more than 600 days.

“He likes getting out every day and doing things. He’s an adventure boy.”

Kraus and Bill have had to deal with some health problems in recent years. Kraus was once given a terminal diagnosis of Hepatitis C, and he thought Bill’s health was failing last summer due to the wildfire smoke.

But three years ago Kraus started a new medication that has put him on the mend, and Bill’s strength has since recovered enough that this weekend he didn’t want to take a break from the slopes.

That’s where they hope to be for many years to come.

“He’s the bird, he gets his way. …,” says Kraus. “If you and I could be as smart as Bill we’d be doing really well.”

Previous story
Snow bound in Trail
Next story
Boulders ‘the size of beach balls’ crush B.C. driver’s semi

Just Posted

UPDATED: Traffic delays on Highway 22 to Castlegar

Early morning collision causes long line up of traffic toward Castlegar Thursday

Snow bound in Trail

The City of Trail worked non-stop clearing Tuesday night’s pelting of snow

Skywalk snow

The city was hard at work this week removing a heavy blanket of snow

Rossland Winter Carnival this weekend

National Theatre, Rossland market ,Gershwin and comedy coming up at The Bailey

UPDATED: Crashes keep Kootenay Boundary crews busy

Four-vehicle accident on Hwy 22 & semi-trailer crash at Gulch intersection Tuesday night

VIDEO: Boarder disappears into Whistler snowbank

GoPro footage, captured by Nigel Landon Beaupre, shows the whole rescue

Boulders ‘the size of beach balls’ crush B.C. driver’s semi

Matt Ruscheinski recounts terrifying ordeal along Fraser Canyon

Vernon skate-skier headed to 2018 Winter Games

Kequyen Lam is headed for Olympic glory

Showers, flurries expected in Lower Mainland: Environment Canada

Cool airmass will produce showers, flurries and possible snow in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

B.C. First Nation sues for the return of $54 million private island

Civil claim alleges province, feds failed to live up to terms of an 1852 treaty

Fuel spill at heli-ski lodge north of Nakusp

The CMH Galena Lodge is situated on major feeder creek to Trout Lake

A man, a bird and a pair of skis

Rudy Kraus has been taking his bird Bill skiing at Whitewater for nearly two decades

Province approves mine near Canal Flats

Project is expected to mine 400,000 tonnes of gypsum over 43 years.

Kent Hehr resigns from Liberal cabinet amid sexual misconduct allegations

The allegation stems from Hehr’s time as an Alberta MLA 10 years ago

Most Read