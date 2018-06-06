Bear sightings down in Greater Trail

There have been fewer bear reports so far this spring according to the local WildsafeBC coordinator. Trail Times file photo

Whether it’s better awareness, a warm spring or budding food sources at higher elevations, it all adds up to good news with fewer bear sightings reported so far this year.

Desiree Profili, WildsafeBC Rossland/Trail coordinator, agreed it’s been a quieter spring and she’s keeping her fingers crossed it’ll stay that way.

However, that doesn’t mean that bears haven’t been spotted in the city

According to the Wildlife Alert Reporting Program (WARP), a few black bears have been reported in the area as well as one grizzly above Daniel St. in West Trail.

Profili said she hasn’t had any confirmation that a grizzly is near Trail.

“I heard rumours of a grizzly wandering around near the waterhole above Warfield,” she said. “I also have an unconfirmed report of a mom grizzly and two cubs near Red Mountain but I haven’t heard of any in Trail.

“I don’t want to say anything for sure because we had one last year that wandered through,” she added.

That bear was relocated last fall and remains in the Proctor area.

However, Profili said there have been confirmed black bear sightings

“There’s a small two-year-old spotted around Sunningdale. And there’s a couple already into garbage up in West Trail.

“And I know for sure there are a couple of bigger black bears in that area and one might be a brown colour. I haven’t seen them, but conservation told there me there was a couple up there and I’ve had reports from homeowners about a couple of big black bears.”

While bear sightings are common at this time of year, especially as bears awake from winter hibernation and seek out food, Mother Nature may be keeping sightings at bay with the record-warmth in May.

“It was such a quick warm-up this year and there are some natural food sources. Saskatoon berries are already starting to form and fingers crossed the huckleberries stay good and that will help keep them out of town.”

However, she reminded residents that proper storage of garbage is always the best first-line of defence for keeping bears out of residential areas. Profili said it only takes one person on the outskirts of town to leave their garbage unsecured and soon bears migrate closer and closer to populated areas.

For more information about the Rossland/Trail WildsafeBC program, contact Desiree Profili at 250.231.7996 or email rossland@wildsafebc. com.