Fording River victim identified

Teck Resources identifies Fording River Operations victim as Albertan man, Pat Dwyer.

An Albertan man has been identified as the victim of the Fording River Operations incident on Monday.

Lundbreck resident Pat Dwyer was operating a floating excavator when it flipped into a tailings pond about 8:40 a.m., trapping him underneath.

Divers were dispatched to the scene on Monday but the 70-year-old’s body wasn’t recovered until Wednesday afternoon.

Dwyer was contracted to the Teck Resources-operated mine and had more than 50 years’ experience in equipment operation and excavation.

“All of us at Teck extend our deepest sympathies to Pat’s friends and loved ones during this very difficult time,” said Robin Sheremeta, Senior Vice President, Coal.

“Pat had deep roots in his community and will be profoundly missed.

“Our focus going forward is on providing counselling and support to employees and conducting an investigation to understand how this incident occurred and prevent it from happening again.”

Teck has been working closely with authorities, including the RCMP and B.C. Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, throughout the recovery process.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Previous story
Kootenay West MLA weighs in on Kinder Morgan dispute

Just Posted

Happy 100th Birthday Iona!

Iona McQuary has been a Trail Times subscriber for 70 years. She turned 100 on Wednesday.

Kootenay West MLA weighs in on Kinder Morgan dispute

Lost jobs, environmental issues top concerns heard by New Democrat MLA Katrine Conroy

What you see …

Early morning fog shrouds downtown Trail and Teck smoke stacks, while the deep river runs on.

Spring tea in Trail, coffee house in Rossland

Grapevine: Local events for the week of April 12 to April 18

The Great War comes to Trail museum

The exhibit is showing at the Trail Museum & Archives from April to mid-June

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

BCHL This Week: Humboldt tragedy hits home for Surrey Eagles

BCHL This Week takes a look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Dealing with addiction; Finding the root cause

B.C. First Nations man hosts conference to help himself, other heal

Fording River victim identified

Teck Resources identifies Fording River Operations victim as Albertan man, Pat Dwyer.

Business groups gather for action on Trans Mountain pipeline

Vancouver event brings together, forest, mining, petroleum leaders

Trudeau to meet Sunday with B.C., Alberta premiers over Trans Mountain impasse

PM will take a break from his multi-country tour to meet with the provincial leaders

#JerseysForHumboldt reaches all corners of B.C. to honour bus crash victims

Thousands have taken to social media to post messages of support for Humboldt Broncos, families

Sexual harassment in the workplace is an ‘epidemic,’ says survey

Sexual harassment in Canadian workplaces is an “epidemic that has been allowed to persist.”

The first of 16. Funeral for play-by-play announcer of Humboldt Broncos

The funeral for Tyler Bieber will be held today at the Elgar Petersen Arena where the Broncos played their home games.

Most Read