Wayne Hornquist died after being exposed to ammonia at Fernie Memorial Arena in October last year. A walking trail has been named in his honour. Source: Facebook

Gas leak victim honoured

A walking trail has been named in honour of a victim of Fernie’s fatal gas leak.

A walking trail has been named in honour of a victim of Fernie’s fatal gas leak.

At Monday’s regular meeting, Fernie councillors approved a request from the Hornquist family to name the trail from Sparling East Park to the highway, “Wayne’s Trail”.

Wayne Hornquist was one of three men who lost their lives after an ammonia gas leak at Fernie Memorial Arena in October last year.

Born and raised in Fernie, Wayne spent 25 years as Chief Facility Operator for the City of Fernie, where he was known as “The Wizard” among his coworkers.

His passions included hiking and gardening.

Council made the decision after a recommendation from the Leisure Services Advisory Board.

Previous story
Trail pot rules ready to roll
Next story
Warfield water taps back to normal

Just Posted

Love Trail history?

The Trail Museum and Archives is looking for volunteers

Kootenay weather takes a toll on airport stats

As summer nears, the Trail airport is prepping for fueling operations with the Southeast Fire Centre

Trail Legion donates to Sk8 Park

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 donated $2,000 to the Trail skate park build

Trail library and union ratify contract

The district library and CUPE Local 2087 reached a new three-year collective agreement

Warfield water taps back to normal

A storm caused loss of power and subsequent damage at the Warfield water treatment plant last week

VIDEO: International stars to perform at Kootenay Burlesque Festival

Forty-four acts hit the stage at the Capitol Theatre on Friday and Saturday

Hundreds of thousands families live in daycare ‘deserts,’ report says

Liberals are providing federal cash for child care to provinces, territories over the next 10 years

VIDEO: Report shows plenty of homeless youth on Nelson’s streets

A point-in-time count conducted in April found 32 per cent of respondents were younger than 24

Canadians dodged paying feds up to $3B in taxes on foreign income: CRA

So far, the federal government has collected up to $14.6 billion less than it would have in 2014

Harper plans visit to White House without telling Canadian government

Visit to the U.S. capital comes amid tensions between Canada, U.S. with prospect of a trade war

Japan advances on yellow cards despite losing at World Cup

The Japanese lost to Poland 1-0 Thursday in their final group match

Joe Jackson turned his children into stars, but at a price

Joe Jackson died Wednesday in Las Vegas at the age of 89

UPDATED: Convicted sex offender back in custody in Vancouver

Police say Marcel Lawson breached a long-term supervision order relating to sex assault conviction

Gas leak victim honoured

A walking trail has been named in honour of a victim of Fernie’s fatal gas leak.

Most Read