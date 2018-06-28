Gas leak victim honoured

A walking trail has been named in honour of a victim of Fernie’s fatal gas leak.

At Monday’s regular meeting, Fernie councillors approved a request from the Hornquist family to name the trail from Sparling East Park to the highway, “Wayne’s Trail”.

Wayne Hornquist was one of three men who lost their lives after an ammonia gas leak at Fernie Memorial Arena in October last year.

Born and raised in Fernie, Wayne spent 25 years as Chief Facility Operator for the City of Fernie, where he was known as “The Wizard” among his coworkers.

His passions included hiking and gardening.

Council made the decision after a recommendation from the Leisure Services Advisory Board.