About 15cm is expected to fall on the region by Thursday. File photo

Interior highways to be blasted by snow

Highway 3, Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass to get hit with about 15 cm of snow

Winter isn’t letting go just yet.

Environment Canada has released a series of highway warnings for the Central Interior, with the most significant being issued for the Trans-Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

“A Pacific frontal system will continue to give heavy snow to the central interior and the Columbia regions today and tonight,” reads an alert from Environment Canada. “Total snowfall amounts of 30 to 50 centimetres are expected by Thursday. The snow will ease by Thursday night as the system moves southward and weakens.”

Highway 3, Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, is also set to get hit by snow with about 15 centimetres expected to fall by Thursday.

The national weather agency recommends postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains. Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Previous story
Castlegar council questions highway department over poor road conditions
Next story
Learn to be a RoboGames mentor at Trail MIDAS

Just Posted

SD20 students look to the future in makerspace class

Glenmerry and Fruitvale elementary schools both have a designated makerspace classroom

Free fun for Greater Trail Family Day

Looking for something fun to do this Family Day?

Proposed rules will impact rural realtors

New rules for B.C. realtors are throwing a wrench in the rural market, says seasoned Trail realtor

Learn to be a RoboGames mentor at Trail MIDAS

Ahead of the 2018 RoboGames, Selkirk College is providing training to adults in the region

Trail youth centre closing

Unless another support system comes into play, the centre will close March 1.

New device aims to make ‘champion’ donor kidneys: Doctor

Transplant surgeon says he aims to improve the quality of donor kidneys

Urban deer translocation study wraps up

Study tracked urban deer removed from four communities in the East Kootenay.

Airbnb to collect provincial sales tax in B.C.

The company will begin gathering 8 per cent PST and the up-to-3 percent MRDT

Special prosecutor appointed after alleged death threat at Nanaimo city hall

B.C. Prosecution Service advises that Michael Klein was assigned to the file on Feb. 2

Canadians luke warm about Olympics without NHL presence

Will hockey fans tune in the Olympics without NHL players participating?

Top 10 things you didn’t know about life-jackets

Mandatory life-jackets being considered in the wake of Tofino whale watching strategy report

Interior highways to be blasted by snow

Highway 3, Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass to get hit with about 15 cm of snow

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

BCHL Today: West K whomps Eagles and Interior titans clash

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Most Read