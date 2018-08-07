SEFC headquarters (File photo)

Kootenays bake, but fires under control

Minor fires hit quickly by fire and emergency crews

A fire that’s been burning about 14 kilometers south of Rossland near the U.S. border is now listed as under control.

The Santa Rosa fire grew to about 52 hectares in size after being discovered on July 26. It has been actively engaged with water bombers, ground crews and equipment.

While it produced some smoke in the area, the fire did not threaten any communities or property.

Meanwhile, a fire burning just south of the U.S. border crossing at Patterson is not expected to cause any problems for this region. Southeast Fire Centre spokesperson Carlee Kachman said there’s no indication the 40-hectare Sheep Creek fire will be moving up towards the border.

About 350 U.S. firefighters as well as air equipment are tackling the 185-hectare fire. Its perimeter is 30 per cent contained. The fire is not currently threatening any communities or property.

Winlaw scare

Firefighters in Winlaw got a quick workout on B.C. Day Monday when a small fire broke out at Winlaw Creek. Kachman says a rapid response on the part of the local volunteer department and the SEFC made all the difference in putting the flames out quickly.

“It’s a real testament to the joint effort of the [BC Wildfire Service] and local fire crews, that through good communication we were able to mount a rapid response to allow the fire to stay quite small.”

The Winlaw volunteers were aided by helicopter tankers working from the SEFC’s Castlegar air base. The 1.2 hectare fire is currently listed as ‘under control’.

The fire is suspected to have been started by humans.

