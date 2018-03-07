RCMP investigate stabbing incident

Injuries were non-life threatening, RCMP report

Grand Forks RCMP are investigating a non-life threatening stabbing incident that occurred over the weekend, according to information released Tuesday afternoon by Sgt. Jim Fenske.

RCMP are investigating after a person appeared at the Boundary Hospital Sunday afternoon with a stabbing injury. The investigation is currently ongoing, Fenske said, but at this point, RCMP believe several men were involved, one of which was stabbed.

RCMP believe the injury was the result of an altercation, and the injuries suffered were non-life threatening at the last update they had received, Fenske said. He did not know how many times the individual had been stabbed.

RCMP will be recommending numerous charges against several people, all of whom RCMP believe are local to Grand Forks.

Fenske stressed that the incident was not random, and there is no reason to suspect there is a danger to the public. Fenske declined to comment on what may have caused the altercation leading to the assault, noting it is part of the ongoing investigation.

Previous story
West Kootenay blitz hands out 41 distracted driving tickets
Next story
Former Nakusp teacher found guilty of sexually exploiting teen

Just Posted

Creating with clay

The Trail Potters Club studio is located in the Trail campus of Selkirk College

RCMP investigate stabbing incident

Injuries were non-life threatening, RCMP report

Former Nakusp teacher found guilty of sexually exploiting teen

Shanny McIvor will be sentenced later this year

Early winter impacts 2017 passenger count at YZZ

From January to October passenger counts climbed at least six per cent monthly

West Kootenay blitz hands out 41 distracted driving tickets

On Friday, local police took part in a provincial-wide crack down on distracted driving

PyeongChang 2018, through the eyes of a Korean Canadian

Black Press’ Arnold Lim shares his experiences at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games

First Nation land transferred as part of resort deal near Kamloops

Crown land is being transferred as part of a deal related to the Valemount Glacier Resort

Kelowna actress sues producers over facial injury

Actress Taylor Hickson claims her face was badly cut while filming a horror movie in Winnipeg

Carole James hints at changes to B.C. empty home tax

Out-of-province vacation homeowners aren’t speculators, some B.C. residents are

B.C. women are financially stretched, alarmingly stressed: survey

Governments, employers and financial institutions urged to resolve the financial health gender gap

Canadian sailor testifies superior sexually assaulted him

A sailor from Halifax told a military court he was raped while aboard a navy destroyer

Rejected rainbow crosswalk sparks community support in Merritt

Merritt comes together following the rejection of a proposed rainbow crosswalk near a school

VIDEOS: Companion kittens needed for terminally ill grandpa cat

A Lower Mainland feline rescue group wants to immerse Mason in kitten love during his last weeks.

Possible good news for Canada on tariffs: White House hints ‘carve-out’ coming

Possible middle-of-the road approach on the way bringing temporary relief for Canada, Mexico

Most Read