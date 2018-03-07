RCMP investigate stabbing incident

Grand Forks RCMP are investigating a non-life threatening stabbing incident that occurred over the weekend, according to information released Tuesday afternoon by Sgt. Jim Fenske.

RCMP are investigating after a person appeared at the Boundary Hospital Sunday afternoon with a stabbing injury. The investigation is currently ongoing, Fenske said, but at this point, RCMP believe several men were involved, one of which was stabbed.

RCMP believe the injury was the result of an altercation, and the injuries suffered were non-life threatening at the last update they had received, Fenske said. He did not know how many times the individual had been stabbed.

RCMP will be recommending numerous charges against several people, all of whom RCMP believe are local to Grand Forks.

Fenske stressed that the incident was not random, and there is no reason to suspect there is a danger to the public. Fenske declined to comment on what may have caused the altercation leading to the assault, noting it is part of the ongoing investigation.