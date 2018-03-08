A snowfall warning was issued Thursday morning for the Trail region. Total snow accumulations of 20 to 30 cm can be expected. Guy Bertrand photo

Snowfall warning issued for Trail area

Total snow accumulations of 20 to 30 cm can be expected

A snowfall warning has been issued for the Greater Trail region.

Snowfall, with total amounts of 20 to 30 cm, is expected throughout the day on Thursday

A Pacific low pressure system is spreading snow to Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass Thursday morning.

Periods of light snow will become heavy at times Thursday evening as the low crosses the area.

Total snow accumulations of 20 to 30 cm can be expected before the snow tapers off to a few flurries Friday morning.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Recreation talk surfaces in Rossland

