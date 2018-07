George Bloor memorial dressage event in Trail

Horse riders gathered from across Kootenays to compete

Toni Wichita of Cranbrook proves dressage is for horse enthusiasts of all ages.

Braving 30-plus temperatures, horses and riders took part in the George Bloor Memorial Dressage Show last weekend at the Trail Riding Grounds.

Held by the Horse Association of Central Kootenay, 19 riders and their mounts came from the East and West Kootenays to honor Bloor, the man who promoted the sport and taught dressage in the region for decades.

Both Western and English Dressage tests were preformed in front of judge, Lillian Evenview-Phelan from Riverside, Washington.

Here are the results.

Western Dressage Champion High Score – Merna Boltz riding Pines Poco Tivio

Western Dressage Reserve Champion High Score – Jacquie Doucet – Howes riding Cinnamon Girl

Western Dressage Walk/Trot Champion – Toni Wichita riding Nu Rags to Riches

Western Dressage Walk/Trot Reserve Champion – Wendy Forsyth riding Godzilla

Western Dressage Training Level Champion – Merna Boltz riding Pines Poco Tivio

Western Dressage Training LevelReserve Champion – Jacquie Doucet – Howes riding Cinnamon Girl

Western Dressage First Level Champion – Wendy Price riding Sir Synerzied

Western Dressage First Level Reserve Champion – Sam Levick riding Bella

English Dressage Champion High Score – Merna Boltz riding Pines Poco Tivio

English Dressage Reserve Champion High Score – Toni Wichita riding Nu Rags to Riches

English Dressage Walk/Trot Champion – Toni Wichita riding Nu Rags to Riches

English Dressage Walk/Trot Reserve Champion – Miguel Legere riding Southern Belle

English Dressage Senior Training Level Champion – Merna Boltz riding Pines Poco Tivio

English Dressage Junior Training Level Champion – Ariana Marchi riding Clyde

English Dressage Junior Training Level Reserve Champion – Rayna Pickering riding Echo

English Dressage First Level Champion – Wendy Price riding Sir Synerzied

English Dressage First Level Reserve Champion – Sam Levick riding Bella

English Dressage Second Level Champion – Karen Williams riding D’Angelo

English Dressage Second Level Reserve Champion – Val Neuman riding Dom Perignon

The Horse Association thanks all the many volunteers who made the weekend such a success.

Rayna Pickering of Castlegar was one of the youngest riders in the show.