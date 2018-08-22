Swim club looking forward to 55+ in Cranbrook

Local team has members participating in Games for 25 years

Like in the movie Cocoon, these age 55-plus athletes keep fit and healthy by swimming. (Photo submitted)

Eighteen members of the Cocoons seniors swim club of the West Kootenay and Boundary will participate in the 55+ BC Games in Cranbrook and Kimberley in September.

The 55+ BC Games were established in 1987 as the BC Seniors Games. They are dedicated to the recreational and social aspects of sport and activity, seeking to improve the quality of life for older British Columbians, as well as to improving physical fitness.

The Cocoons take that spirit to heart. They intend to enjoy the swimming and the competition, but also the fellowship and fun of the Games.

Practice is held at the Castlegar and District Recreation Complex from 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays.

“The Cocoons are a rewarding group to work with – they have fun while also following tips for improvement,” says coach Lesley Beatson.

If you’d like to participate, the swimming co-ordinator for the West Kootenay and Boundary is June Johnston. She can be reached at 250-352-2373.

As many as 2,500 athletes from across BC compete each year in 25 sports and activities, ranging from archery to whist. The Games seek to bring seniors together in a spirit of community and inclusion. Cranbrook and Kimberley last hosted in 1993 — some athletes are returning from those games of 25 years ago.

The Games begin Sept. 11.

 

Doug Pinkerton practices his backstroke as part of the Cocoon swim club. (Submitted photo)

