Al and Aimee Martyr are sharing the many possibilities of Sierra Stone with West Kootenay home and business owners.

West Kootenays business offers easy-care, long-lasting solutions for your home’s trouble spots

Cover that ugly! Proven products solve indoor and outdoor needs

From cracked concrete pathways to cold basement floors, most of us have an area around home or work that could use a little TLC.

And if the solution will offer longevity and great looks, even better!

It’s with that in mind that Aimee and Al Martyr are sharing the unique Sierra Stone with the West Kootenays.

Al was working for the company in the East Kootenays when the opportunity to buy the West Kootenay franchise arose this spring, and the two were keen to expand the innovative product throughout the region.

“Essentially, we can extend the life of your concrete and offer a unique look that can suit just about any location,” Al explains.

Unique options for your home or business

Two different products offer distinctive looks and many color choices, depending on aesthetic preferences and location, and both include a variety of border, design or logo options to create something unique for your home or business, Aimee explains.

Rubber Stone – Just like its name implies, Rubber Stone is a flexible product that can cover cracks, rebuild stairs and even offer an alternative to paving.

And where carpet and wood are vulnerable to wear and tear, and concrete can be slippery, by sourcing the best-quality rubber that lasts with minimal fading, Rubber Stone offers a low-maintenance solution lasting from two to five years before the rubber needs re-coating, Al says.

  • A versatile option – Rubber stone adheres to wood, tile or concrete, and can even be troweled over packed gravel. Imagine, if the ground beneath your driveway heaves and moves with the Kootenays’ winter cold, so does the rubber. Better yet, its flexibility helps it resist a lot of ice buildup!
  • Instant curb appeal – Forget the hassle of removing and re-pouring damaged asphalt or concrete when you can enhance curb appeal quickly and easily. Most projects can be completed in one day.
  • The green effect – The black rubber is crafted fully from recycled Canadian tires.

Sierra Stone – The product that started it all 30 years ago, with individual stones suspended in epoxy to showcase the natural stone colours. This is a high-quality, beautiful stone ideal for showrooms, lobbies, walkways, basements and laundry rooms.

  • So many choices – Choose from many colour choices, each offering a unique look. The mini pearl, for example, looks just like plush carpet – it even cleans up with a quick vacuum!
  • Water? No worries! – Unlike other flooring quickly ruined by water, if your basement floods, just suck up the water and your Sierra Stone is good to go.

To learn more about transforming your space, call 250-464-5998 or visit online at

coveryourugly.com or visit them on Facebook: Facebook.com/sierrastonewk

 

Sierra Stone is a great way to give a tired patio a whole new look.

Comments are closed

Just Posted

Tearing down old Trail

Asbestos removal on the Union Hotel and nearby property continue in downtown Trail

Two fires of note burning in Southeast Fire Centre

As of Saturday afternoon there were more than 20 fires burning in the Southeast Fire Centre.

March of the umps

Umpires for the 2018 BC Little League Championship in Trail made their way to the field

Trail boat launch closed

Trees are being felled in preparation for the skate park ground-breaking on Monday

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

BC Games: Day 3 wrap and closing ceremonies

The torch in the Cowichan Valley has been extinguished as Fort St. John gets ready to host the 2020 BC Winter Games

Police confirm girl, 8 others injured in Toronto shooting; shooter dead

Paramedics said many of the victims in Danforth, including a child, were rushed to trauma centres

Why do they do it? Coaches guide kids to wins, personal bests at the BC Games

Behind the 2,300 B.C. athletes are the 450 coaches who dedicate time to help train, compete

Government sets full-time salary range for Justin Trudeau’s nanny

At its top range, the order works out to a rate of $21.79 per hour, assuming a 40-hour work week

Lower Mainland teams battle for baseball gold at BC Games

Vancouver Coastal squeaked out a 3-2 win against Fraser Valley

The Northern Secwepemc te Qelmucw people signed an agreement-in-principle with the B.C. government

The signing ceremony, at the Eliza Archie Memorial School, was 25 years in the making

Canada to resettle dozens of White Helmets and their families from Syria

There are fears the volunteers would become a target for government troops

Francesco Molinari wins British Open at Carnoustie

It is his first win at a major and the first by an Italian

ZONE 1: Hannah Tracey looks to mom as role model while at BC Games

‘She has believed in me when I couldn’t believe in myself,’ Tracey said at BC Summer Games in Cowichan

Most Read

  • West Kootenays business offers easy-care, long-lasting solutions for your home’s trouble spots

    Cover that ugly! Proven products solve indoor and outdoor needs