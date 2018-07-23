West Kootenays business offers easy-care, long-lasting solutions for your home’s trouble spots

Al and Aimee Martyr are sharing the many possibilities of Sierra Stone with West Kootenay home and business owners.

From cracked concrete pathways to cold basement floors, most of us have an area around home or work that could use a little TLC.

And if the solution will offer longevity and great looks, even better!

It’s with that in mind that Aimee and Al Martyr are sharing the unique Sierra Stone with the West Kootenays.

Al was working for the company in the East Kootenays when the opportunity to buy the West Kootenay franchise arose this spring, and the two were keen to expand the innovative product throughout the region.

“Essentially, we can extend the life of your concrete and offer a unique look that can suit just about any location,” Al explains.

Unique options for your home or business

Two different products offer distinctive looks and many color choices, depending on aesthetic preferences and location, and both include a variety of border, design or logo options to create something unique for your home or business, Aimee explains.

Rubber Stone – Just like its name implies, Rubber Stone is a flexible product that can cover cracks, rebuild stairs and even offer an alternative to paving.

And where carpet and wood are vulnerable to wear and tear, and concrete can be slippery, by sourcing the best-quality rubber that lasts with minimal fading, Rubber Stone offers a low-maintenance solution lasting from two to five years before the rubber needs re-coating, Al says.

A versatile option – Rubber stone adheres to wood, tile or concrete, and can even be troweled over packed gravel. Imagine, if the ground beneath your driveway heaves and moves with the Kootenays’ winter cold, so does the rubber. Better yet, its flexibility helps it resist a lot of ice buildup!

A versatile option – Rubber stone adheres to wood, tile or concrete, and can even be troweled over packed gravel. Imagine, if the ground beneath your driveway heaves and moves with the Kootenays' winter cold, so does the rubber. Better yet, its flexibility helps it resist a lot of ice buildup!

The green effect – The black rubber is crafted fully from recycled Canadian tires.

Sierra Stone – The product that started it all 30 years ago, with individual stones suspended in epoxy to showcase the natural stone colours. This is a high-quality, beautiful stone ideal for showrooms, lobbies, walkways, basements and laundry rooms.

So many choices – Choose from many colour choices, each offering a unique look. The mini pearl, for example, looks just like plush carpet – it even cleans up with a quick vacuum!

Water? No worries! – Unlike other flooring quickly ruined by water, if your basement floods, just suck up the water and your Sierra Stone is good to go.

To learn more about transforming your space, call 250-464-5998 or visit online at

coveryourugly.com or visit them on Facebook: Facebook.com/sierrastonewk