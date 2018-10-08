General voting day is Saturday Oct. 20.

Advance voting for municipal election starts this week

In Trail, advance voting on Oct. 10 & Oct. 17 will take place in the aquatic centre

If you’re ready to vote for a new mayor and councillors now, then Wednesday will be your first chance to mark a ballot.

Advance voting opens on Wednesday, Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. The next advance voting opportunity is Wednesday Oct. 17 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

On those days, polling stations will be set up in the Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre on Columbia Avenue, the Fruitvale municipal office on Beaver Street, the Montrose village office on 11th Ave., and Warfield’s municipal office on Schofield Highway.

Trail electors have a three-way mayoral race to decide on as the six councillors were acclaimed. However, Trail voters must also decide “Yes” or “No” in a referendum on the disposition of regional sewer lines, and they’ll have three trustee candidates to choose from for two Kootenay Columbia school board seats.

The other four communities all have mayor and councillor races, though only Warfield and Rossland voters are subject to the same referendum as Trail.

Additionally, Rosslanders must choose six councillors (Mayor Kathy Moore went unchallenged) and two trustees for one school board seat. Advance voting will take place in Rossland City Hall.

Eligible electors may register at the time of voting by completing the required application form at the voting place. However, the voter must be 18 years of age or older, a Canadian citizen, a resident of B.C. for at least six months preceding the day of registration, and a resident or registered owner of property for at least 30 days immediately preceding the day of registration.

Notably, when it comes to choosing councillor or trustee candidates, voters are not required to select the maximum choices if they don’t want to.

Rules to mark a ballot are clear – although there’s more than enough names vying to fill the councillor spots, voters can chose “up to” their communities’ respective number of seats.

On an added note, the ballot will be rejected – not counted – if the elector marks more than the available number of council seats or trustee positions.

General voting day is Oct. 20.

