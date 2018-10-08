Advance voting for municipal election starts this week

If you’re ready to vote for a new mayor and councillors now, then Wednesday will be your first chance to mark a ballot.
Advance voting opens on Wednesday, Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. The next advance voting opportunity is Wednesday Oct. 17 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
On those days, polling stations will be set up in the Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre on Columbia Avenue, the Fruitvale municipal office on Beaver Street, the Montrose village office on 11th Ave., and Warfield’s municipal office on Schofield Highway.
Trail electors have a three-way mayoral race to decide on as the six councillors were acclaimed. However, Trail voters must also decide “Yes” or “No” in a referendum on the disposition of regional sewer lines, and they’ll have three trustee candidates to choose from for two Kootenay Columbia school board seats.
The other four communities all have mayor and councillor races, though only Warfield and Rossland voters are subject to the same referendum as Trail.
Additionally, Rosslanders must choose six councillors (Mayor Kathy Moore went unchallenged) and two trustees for one school board seat. Advance voting will take place in Rossland City Hall.
General voting day is Oct. 20.