Dates set for Greater Trail election forums

The Trail Rotary and district chamber are hosting forums in Warfield, Trail, Montrose and Fruitvale

With municipal election signs permitted to go up in the City of Trail today, the printer has been whirring all week at Jay Bella’s downtown SpeedPro Signs shop. Rules around “vote for” boards vary as it is not dictated by the province, rather each local government determines when such signage can be placed. Per Trail’s bylaw, election signs cannot be placed until 30 days prior to the election.

Dates are set to grill all candidates running for a seat at council tables from Warfield to the Beaver Valley.

Event organizers from the Rotary Club of Trail and district chamber encourage anyone with a question, to drop it off in advance to the Trail chamber office at 1199 Bay Ave., or email it to info@trailchamber.bc.ca by Sept. 21.

All forums are slated from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., though questions from the floor will only be accepted if time permits.

The first meeting will be at the Warfield Community Hall on Monday, Sept. 24. Then it’s out to the Montrose Community Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 25 followed by a forum at the Trail Memorial Centre on Wednesday, Sept. 26.

The final community meeting will at the Fruitvale Memorial Centre on Friday, Sept. 28.

Each candidate will be given a few minutes for an opening and closing statement. A moderator will allot each candidate one minute to answer submitted questions. Additionally, each candidate will be given two “wild” cards to use for a one minute rebuttal to a question that was not directed to them.

For those unable to attend the forums, another way to learn about candidates will be through the Trail Times. The newspaper has contacted all those running and requested a submission for upcoming editions.

The Rotary Club of Rossland will host a forum at the Miner’s Hall on Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. Contact the Rotary for details.