ELECTION DAY: Here’s where to vote

Voters across British Columbia head to the polls on Saturday to choose a mayor, council and other leaders in local government.
Polls are open in Trail at the following location until 8 p.m. PT:
Poll location
Trail Memorial Centre
Who is running for mayor?
Bryan DeFerro, Casey LeMoel, Lisa Pasin
Who is running for school board?
Ray Furlotte, Terry Hanik, Mark Wilson
Meet the school board candidates
Polls are open in Warfield at the following location until 8 p.m. PT:
Poll location
Village of Warfield – Council Chambers
555 Schofield Highway
Who is running for mayor?
Diane Langman, Thomas Milne
Who is running for council?
Jaime Gage, Jim Hill, Raymond Masleck, Arlene Parkinson and Cyra Yunkws.
Meet the Warfield council candidates
Polls are open in Fruitvale at the following location until 8 p.m. PT:
Poll location
Fruitvale Memorial Hall
1968 Main Street
Who is running for mayor?
Patricia Cecchini, Steve Morissette
Meet the Fruitvale mayor candidates
Who is running for council?
Lila Cresswell, James Ellison, Carrie Farnum, Vickie Fitzpatrick, Lindsay Kenny, Bert Kniss, Tabatha Webber and Bill Wenman.
Meet the Fruitvale council candidates
Polls are open in Montrose at the following location until 8 p.m. PT:
Poll location
Municipal office
565 11th ave.
Who is running for mayor?
Joe Danchuk, Mike Walsh
Meet the Montrose mayor candidates
Who is running for council?
Don Berriault, Lynda Bouthillier, Paul Caron, Cindy Cook, Royce Schmidt and Rory Steep.
Meet the Montrose council candidates
