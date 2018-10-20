ELECTION DAY: Here’s where to vote

Voters in 162 municipalities in B.C. set to elect mayor, council, school board and more

Voters across British Columbia head to the polls on Saturday to choose a mayor, council and other leaders in local government.

******************************************

Polls are open in Trail at the following location until 8 p.m. PT:

Poll location

Trail Memorial Centre

Who is running for mayor?

Bryan DeFerro, Casey LeMoel, Lisa Pasin

Meet the mayor candidates

Who is running for school board?

Ray Furlotte, Terry Hanik, Mark Wilson

Meet the school board candidates

***********************************

Polls are open in Warfield at the following location until 8 p.m. PT:

Poll location

Village of Warfield – Council Chambers

555 Schofield Highway

Who is running for mayor?

Diane Langman, Thomas Milne

Meet the mayor candidates

Who is running for council?

Jaime Gage, Jim Hill, Raymond Masleck, Arlene Parkinson and Cyra Yunkws.

Meet the Warfield council candidates

******************************************

Polls are open in Fruitvale at the following location until 8 p.m. PT:

Poll location

Fruitvale Memorial Hall

1968 Main Street

Who is running for mayor?

Patricia Cecchini, Steve Morissette

Meet the Fruitvale mayor candidates

Who is running for council?

Lila Cresswell, James Ellison, Carrie Farnum, Vickie Fitzpatrick, Lindsay Kenny, Bert Kniss, Tabatha Webber and Bill Wenman.

Meet the Fruitvale council candidates

********************************************

Polls are open in Montrose at the following location until 8 p.m. PT:

Poll location

Municipal office

565 11th ave.

Who is running for mayor?

Joe Danchuk, Mike Walsh

Meet the Montrose mayor candidates

Who is running for council?

Don Berriault, Lynda Bouthillier, Paul Caron, Cindy Cook, Royce Schmidt and Rory Steep.

Meet the Montrose council candidates

*********************************************

For all of our stories on the municipal election, click here. Greater Trail election coverage

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results starting at 8 p.m. PT. Trail Times, Trail Times Facebook Page