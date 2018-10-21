Black Press file photo

Five new councillors for Rossland

Close races prompted slow count of voting results

It took a long time to find out, but Rosslanders have a new city council.

Returning officers spent more than four hours counting the 1,200 ballots cast for six councillors, a school trustee and a referendum on sewer ownership in Rossland.

But in the end, a new group of six councillors will join Mayor Kathy Moore, who was unopposed in her bid for a second term.

Incumbent Andy Morel gathered the top number of votes, at 764. He was followed by Janice Nightingale (736), Chris Bowman (691), Dirk Lewis (590), Stewart Spooner (587), and Scott Forsyth (557). The two other incumbents running, John Greene and Andrew Zwicker, did not receive enough votes to return to council. Zwicker had asked residents not to vote for him, as he would not run if elected due to job commitments. Still, he got 102 votes, the lowest in the rankings.

The results for the defeated councillors are as follows: Richard Soltice (472), John Lake (464), John Green (457), Deke Baley (420), Fletcher Quince (365), Caroline Enns (329), and Andrew Zwicker (102)

In the school board race, voters returned incumbent Gord Smith to the Area 5 trustee seat representing Rossland on the Kootenay-Columbia School District. He defeated Desiree Profili, 713-451.

There was no information available at publication time about the results of a referendum over ownership of the regional sewer line. Voters were being asked if they approved a plan to transfer the maintenance and ownership of portions of the regionally-shared sewer system to the cities of Rossland and Trail.

In all, 1,237 of 2,704 eligible voters cast ballots.

In Trail, voters made history last night. They voted Lisa Pasin in as the new mayor with 1,487 ballots cast in her favour, making her the first female mayor of that city.

MUNICIPAL ELECTION 2018 RESULTS
Infogram

Previous story
Fruitvale votes in a new mayor
Next story
Kootenay Boundary referendum, pass or fail?

Just Posted

The new mayor of Trail is …

Preliminary results after voting closed Saturday at 8 p.m., includes results from two advanced polls

Kootenay Boundary referendum, pass or fail?

Polls closed at 8 p.m. Saturday night

Fruitvale vehicle fire sends two to hospital

Greater Trail RCMP are investigating a vehicle fire on Highway 3B

Fruitvale votes in a new mayor

Preliminary results after voting closed Saturday at 8 p.m.

Mayor of Warfield re-elected

Preliminary results after voting closed Saturday at 8 p.m., includes results from two advanced polls

Tommy Chong says cannabis legalization makes him proud to be a Canadian

Legendary marijuana advocate and comedian celebrates cultural milestone at Kelowna event

One year to election: Trudeau Liberals gear up for tussles on climate, premiers

Analysts say that the Liberals have reason to be ‘fairly confident’

GUEST COLUMN: B.C.’s proportional representation vote is dishonest, misleading

Veteran of 2005 Citizens’ Assembly urges rejection of new voting systems

Prank pizzas delivered to B.C. mayor on election night

The fake orders happened throughout Victoria mayor’s re-election campaign

MLA to become Nanaimo’s next mayor, could weaken NDP’s grasp on power

Leonard Krog’s win will trigger a byelection when he gives up his provincial seat

Horvat nets OT winner as Canucks beat Bruins 2-1

Young Vancouver star had spirited scrap earlier in contest

Team Canada gold medal winners for first time in world curling championship

Team Canada earned gold in Kelowna at the 2018 Winn Rentals World Mixed Curling Championship

B.C. passenger caught smoking weed in a car issued $230 fine

Saanich police did a field sobriety test on the driver and deemed it safe for him to drive

Payette invites critics to ‘come and spend a few days’ with her

Governor General Julie Payette made her first official to B.C. back in March

Most Read