The municipal election is set for Oct. 20, from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

List of civic election candidates in Trail area

The nomination period closed Friday, Sept. 14 at 4 p.m.

The nomination period for candidates for municipalities, regional districts and school boards closed on Friday. Here’s a list of local candidates.

FRUITVALE

Estimated eligible voters: 1465

Councillors to be elected: 4

Mayor:

Patricia Cecchini (incumbent)

Stephen Morissette

Council:

Lila Cresswell

James Ellison (incumbent)

Carrie Farnum

Vickie Fitzpatrick

Lindsay Kenny

Bert Kniss (incumbent)

Fred Underwood

Tabatha Webber (incumbent)

Bill Wenman

*****

MONTROSE

Estimated eligible voters: 791

Councillors to be elected: 4

Mayor:

Joe Danchuk (incumbent)

Mike Walsh

Council:

Don Berriault

Lynda Bouthillier

Paul Caron

Cindy Cook (incumbent)

Royce Schmidt

Rory Steep (incumbent)

*****

ROSSLAND

Estimated eligible voters: 2704

Councillors to be elected: 4

Mayor:

Kathy Moore (incumbent)

Council:

Deke Baley

Chris Bowman

Caroline Enns

Scott Forsyth

John Greene (incumbent)

John Lake

Dirk Lewis

Andy Morel (incumbent)

Janice Nightingale

Fletcher Quince

Richard Soltice

Jill Spearn

Stewart Spooner

Andrew Zwicker (incumbent)

*****

SALMO

Estimated eligible voters: 937

Councillors to be elected: 4

Mayor:

Diana Lockwood

Stephen White (incumbent)

Council:

Danny Danforth (incumbent)

Steven Dimock (incumbent)

Jennifer Endersby

Jonathan Heatlie (incumbent)

Jacqueline Huser

Farrell Segall

*****

TRAIL

Estimated eligible voters: 5748

Councillors to be elected: 6

Mayor:

Bryan DeFerro

Casey LeMoel

Lisa Pasin

Council:

Paul Butler

Robert Cacchioni (incumbent)

Carol Dobie (incumbent)

Eleanor Gattafoni Robinson (incumbent)

Colleen Jones

Ronald Joseph

Sandy Santori (incumbent)

*****

WARFIELD

Estimated eligible voters: 1360

Councillors to be elected: 4

Mayor:

Diane Langman (incumbent)

Thomas Milne

Council:

Jaime Gage

Jim Hill

Raymond Masleck (incumbent)

Arlene Parkinson (incumbent)

Cyra Yunkws

*****

REGIONAL DISTRICT OF KOOTENAY BOUNDARY

Estimated eligible voters: 8040

Electoral Area Directors to be elected: 5

AREA A:

Ali Grieve (incumbent)

AREA B:

Linda Worley (incumbent)

AREA C:

Grace McGregor (incumbent)

AREA D:

Roly Russell (incumbent)

AREA E:

Vicki Gee (incumbent)

*****

KOOTENAY-COLUMBIA SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Trustees to be elected: 9

Teri Ferworn – Area 1 (incumbent)

Kristin Ali – Area 2

Catherine Zaitsoff – Area 2

Toni Driutti – Area 3 (incumbent)

Ray Furlotte – Area 4

Terry Hanik – Area 4 (incumbent)

Mark Wilson – Area 4 (incumbent)

Desiree Profili – Area 5

Gordon Smith – Area 5 (incumbent)

Darrell Ganzert – Area 6 (incumbent)

Kim Mandoli – Area 6 (incumbent)

School district areas are: Area 1 (Electoral Area I of RDCK, part of Electoral Area J of RDCK); Area 2 (City of Castlegar & Part of Electoral Area J of RDCK (Robson)); Area 3 (Village of Warfield, part of Electoral Area B of RDKB, part of Electoral Area J of RDCK); Area 4 (City of Trail); Area 5 (City of Rossland); Area 6 (Village of Fruitvale, Village of Montrose, Electoral Area A of RDKB)

Source: Civicinfobc.bc.ca

Previous story
Field set for Greater Trail municipal elections

Just Posted

Field set for Greater Trail municipal elections

Mayoral races in Warfield, Trail, Montrose and Fruitvale

Police investigate break-in, theft at Trail bakery

Trail RCMP officers responded to a break-in at the Pastry Shoppe on Friday

Basin sees increased support from the Trust

$57 million in benefits delivered through 65 programs and initiatives last year

Kootenay West MLA addresses Trail acid spills

Conroy seeking answers to public’s questions

Connect online to Columbia Basin and Kootenay Rockies farmers’ markets

BC Association of Farmers’ Markets new online tool connects people to farmers’ markets

‘Fire tornado’ erupts as firefighters battle interior B.C. wildfire

Firefighters near Vanderhoof were taken by surprise

Abdelrazik torture lawsuit delay would be unconscionable: lawyer

The federal government is making a last-minute plea to delay the Federal Court hearing

Trudeau upset after meeting with Saskatchewan chiefs

Trudeau is upset about how time was managed in a recent meeting

B.C. tent city ‘devastated’ after flash flood

Maple Ridge mayor says that residents shouldn’t have to return to their flooded tents

Filipino-Canadians concerned about family after typhoon hits Philippines

Typhoon Mangkhut has killed 66 people in the Philippines and four in China

Ottawa looks at having retired judge help guide renewed pipeline review process

The feds would only says that ‘multiple options were on the table’

Canada bans use of trans fats in food products

Trans fats are know to cause heart disease

Yukon suspect in B.C. mail bombing makes court appearance

Whitehorse man Leon Nepper faces charges related to a mail bomb sent to a Port Alice home Sept. 11

Nearly 80% of British Columbians support a ban on handguns in cities

86% support a ban on military-style assault weapons

Most Read