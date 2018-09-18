List of civic election candidates in Trail area

The municipal election is set for Oct. 20, from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The nomination period for candidates for municipalities, regional districts and school boards closed on Friday. Here’s a list of local candidates.

FRUITVALE

Estimated eligible voters: 1465

Councillors to be elected: 4

Mayor:

Patricia Cecchini (incumbent)

Stephen Morissette

Council:

Lila Cresswell

James Ellison (incumbent)

Carrie Farnum

Vickie Fitzpatrick

Lindsay Kenny

Bert Kniss (incumbent)

Fred Underwood

Tabatha Webber (incumbent)

Bill Wenman

*****

MONTROSE

Estimated eligible voters: 791

Councillors to be elected: 4

Mayor:

Joe Danchuk (incumbent)

Mike Walsh

Council:

Don Berriault

Lynda Bouthillier

Paul Caron

Cindy Cook (incumbent)

Royce Schmidt

Rory Steep (incumbent)

*****

ROSSLAND

Estimated eligible voters: 2704

Councillors to be elected: 4

Mayor:

Kathy Moore (incumbent)

Council:

Deke Baley

Chris Bowman

Caroline Enns

Scott Forsyth

John Greene (incumbent)

John Lake

Dirk Lewis

Andy Morel (incumbent)

Janice Nightingale

Fletcher Quince

Richard Soltice

Jill Spearn

Stewart Spooner

Andrew Zwicker (incumbent)

*****

SALMO

Estimated eligible voters: 937

Councillors to be elected: 4

Mayor:

Diana Lockwood

Stephen White (incumbent)

Council:

Danny Danforth (incumbent)

Steven Dimock (incumbent)

Jennifer Endersby

Jonathan Heatlie (incumbent)

Jacqueline Huser

Farrell Segall

*****

TRAIL

Estimated eligible voters: 5748

Councillors to be elected: 6

Mayor:

Bryan DeFerro

Casey LeMoel

Lisa Pasin

Council:

Paul Butler

Robert Cacchioni (incumbent)

Carol Dobie (incumbent)

Eleanor Gattafoni Robinson (incumbent)

Colleen Jones

Ronald Joseph

Sandy Santori (incumbent)

*****

WARFIELD

Estimated eligible voters: 1360

Councillors to be elected: 4

Mayor:

Diane Langman (incumbent)

Thomas Milne

Council:

Jaime Gage

Jim Hill

Raymond Masleck (incumbent)

Arlene Parkinson (incumbent)

Cyra Yunkws

*****

REGIONAL DISTRICT OF KOOTENAY BOUNDARY

Estimated eligible voters: 8040

Electoral Area Directors to be elected: 5

AREA A:

Ali Grieve (incumbent)

AREA B:

Linda Worley (incumbent)

AREA C:

Grace McGregor (incumbent)

AREA D:

Roly Russell (incumbent)

AREA E:

Vicki Gee (incumbent)

*****

KOOTENAY-COLUMBIA SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Trustees to be elected: 9

Teri Ferworn – Area 1 (incumbent)

Kristin Ali – Area 2

Catherine Zaitsoff – Area 2

Toni Driutti – Area 3 (incumbent)

Ray Furlotte – Area 4

Terry Hanik – Area 4 (incumbent)

Mark Wilson – Area 4 (incumbent)

Desiree Profili – Area 5

Gordon Smith – Area 5 (incumbent)

Darrell Ganzert – Area 6 (incumbent)

Kim Mandoli – Area 6 (incumbent)

School district areas are: Area 1 (Electoral Area I of RDCK, part of Electoral Area J of RDCK); Area 2 (City of Castlegar & Part of Electoral Area J of RDCK (Robson)); Area 3 (Village of Warfield, part of Electoral Area B of RDKB, part of Electoral Area J of RDCK); Area 4 (City of Trail); Area 5 (City of Rossland); Area 6 (Village of Fruitvale, Village of Montrose, Electoral Area A of RDKB)

Source: Civicinfobc.bc.ca