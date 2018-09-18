List of civic election candidates in Trail area

The nomination period for candidates for municipalities, regional districts and school boards closed on Friday. Here’s a list of local candidates.
FRUITVALE
Estimated eligible voters: 1465
Councillors to be elected: 4
Mayor:
Patricia Cecchini (incumbent)
Stephen Morissette
Council:
Lila Cresswell
James Ellison (incumbent)
Carrie Farnum
Vickie Fitzpatrick
Lindsay Kenny
Bert Kniss (incumbent)
Fred Underwood
Tabatha Webber (incumbent)
Bill Wenman
*****
MONTROSE
Estimated eligible voters: 791
Councillors to be elected: 4
Mayor:
Joe Danchuk (incumbent)
Mike Walsh
Council:
Don Berriault
Lynda Bouthillier
Paul Caron
Cindy Cook (incumbent)
Royce Schmidt
Rory Steep (incumbent)
*****
ROSSLAND
Estimated eligible voters: 2704
Councillors to be elected: 4
Mayor:
Kathy Moore (incumbent)
Council:
Deke Baley
Chris Bowman
Caroline Enns
Scott Forsyth
John Greene (incumbent)
John Lake
Dirk Lewis
Andy Morel (incumbent)
Janice Nightingale
Fletcher Quince
Richard Soltice
Jill Spearn
Stewart Spooner
Andrew Zwicker (incumbent)
*****
SALMO
Estimated eligible voters: 937
Councillors to be elected: 4
Mayor:
Diana Lockwood
Stephen White (incumbent)
Council:
Danny Danforth (incumbent)
Steven Dimock (incumbent)
Jennifer Endersby
Jonathan Heatlie (incumbent)
Jacqueline Huser
Farrell Segall
*****
TRAIL
Estimated eligible voters: 5748
Councillors to be elected: 6
Mayor:
Bryan DeFerro
Casey LeMoel
Lisa Pasin
Council:
Paul Butler
Robert Cacchioni (incumbent)
Carol Dobie (incumbent)
Eleanor Gattafoni Robinson (incumbent)
Colleen Jones
Ronald Joseph
Sandy Santori (incumbent)
*****
WARFIELD
Estimated eligible voters: 1360
Councillors to be elected: 4
Mayor:
Diane Langman (incumbent)
Thomas Milne
Council:
Jaime Gage
Jim Hill
Raymond Masleck (incumbent)
Arlene Parkinson (incumbent)
Cyra Yunkws
*****
REGIONAL DISTRICT OF KOOTENAY BOUNDARY
Estimated eligible voters: 8040
Electoral Area Directors to be elected: 5
AREA A:
Ali Grieve (incumbent)
AREA B:
Linda Worley (incumbent)
AREA C:
Grace McGregor (incumbent)
AREA D:
Roly Russell (incumbent)
AREA E:
Vicki Gee (incumbent)
*****
KOOTENAY-COLUMBIA SCHOOL DISTRICT:
Trustees to be elected: 9
Teri Ferworn – Area 1 (incumbent)
Kristin Ali – Area 2
Catherine Zaitsoff – Area 2
Toni Driutti – Area 3 (incumbent)
Ray Furlotte – Area 4
Terry Hanik – Area 4 (incumbent)
Mark Wilson – Area 4 (incumbent)
Desiree Profili – Area 5
Gordon Smith – Area 5 (incumbent)
Darrell Ganzert – Area 6 (incumbent)
Kim Mandoli – Area 6 (incumbent)
School district areas are: Area 1 (Electoral Area I of RDCK, part of Electoral Area J of RDCK); Area 2 (City of Castlegar & Part of Electoral Area J of RDCK (Robson)); Area 3 (Village of Warfield, part of Electoral Area B of RDKB, part of Electoral Area J of RDCK); Area 4 (City of Trail); Area 5 (City of Rossland); Area 6 (Village of Fruitvale, Village of Montrose, Electoral Area A of RDKB)
