Mayor of Warfield re-elected

Mayor Diane Langman has been re-elected as Mayor of Warfield with 416 votes cast in her favour.

This will be her second term after stepping down as an elected councillor in December 2016 and winning a byelection two months later.

Her opponent Tom Milne received 212 votes.

Mayoral Candidates:

Diane Langman- 416 votes

Tom Milne ———212 votes

The village’s four elected councillors are: Arlene Parkinson (incumbent), Raymond Masleck (incumbent), and Cyra Yunkws and Jim Hill.

Councillor Candidates:

Jim Hill ——————-454

Arlene Parkinson——441

Raymond Masleck—-435

Cyra Yunkws ————-427

Jaimie A Gage————312

Total votes cast: 638

Eligible voters: 1,360

Sewer referendum: TBA

The exact ballot questions were:

– Do you assent to the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary disposing of those portions of the sewer service infrastructure that are located within the City of Trail to the City of Trail?

And

– Do you assent to the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary disposing of those portions of the sewer service infrastructure that are located within the City of Rossland and that portion of the sewer service infrastructure located between the boundary of the City of Rossland and the boundary of the Village of Warfield, to the City of Rossland?

~ About Mayor Diane Langman ~

My name is Diane Langman and I am running to be re-elected as the Mayor of the Village of Warfield. I am a 38 year old mother of two and have been married to my husband Jason for 14 years. We bought our house in Warfield in 2001 as this was the place my husband was born and raised and we knew we would like to raise our own family here. I have a Bachelor of Arts Degree, dual major in History and English. In 2017 I received an Executive Certificate in Local Government through Dalhousie University and in 2018 received my Level 1 Certificate in Local Government Leadership through the Local Government Leadership Academy.

I am very dedicated not only to Warfield, but to our region. I am the coordinator for the Terry Fox Run in Trail, the Financial Assistance Coordinator for the Greater Trail Minor Hockey Association, President of the Trail Girls Softball Association along with serving as Mayor of the Village of Warfield, appointed Director on the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary and elected Director for the Association of Kootenay Boundary Local Governments.

My top priority as Mayor is to complete the Water Feasibility Study that my Council obtained a $10,000 grant for and initiated in 2017 to determine the most feasible water supply option for Warfield. Our water agreement with Teck ends in 2025 and a plan needs to be in place by 2022. This critical infrastructure work is priority under my leadership as Mayor and I am committed to placing all of the facts in front of our community.

Accessing available grant funding is a huge opportunity that, prior to 2015, was not used to the community’s full advantage. Through successful applications, we have been able to lessen the impacts to our tax payers to make necessary upgrades and replacement to the Annable PRV station, upgrades to the Warfield Centennial Pool, French Street All Sport Park, Beaver Bend Pump Track, the Water Feasibility Study, create Warfield’s first Official Community Plan and start our asset management plan. I am proud to be a part of the team that made this possible, alleviating the tax payers of over $439,000 to make these improvements.

Continuing to document, digitize and prioritize our Village assets is another key priority of mine. In 2017 we were able to obtain a grant to begin the process to electronically document the location of water and sewer lines along with water connections at houses. Previously, these were documented on paper maps or often times, recalled from memory. In the future, I want to further this documentation to assess the current condition, expected lifespan and prioritize the assets to create an expected replacement date for our infrastructure. This work will take significant time and energy and I am dedicated to collaborating with staff and the Infrastructure Committee to create these records.