Meet Kootenay Columbia school district candidates

Mark Wilson

Mark grew up in Vancouver – moved to Trail in 1974 where he taught at J.L.Crowe for 35 years before retiring – presently employed for the last 10 years as a realtor for Century 21 of Trail. Married 41 years with 3 grown children – and 3 super grandchildren – Jake, Connor and Luke – reside in Miral Heights. Education – BA(Economics) from Simon Fraser – Teaching Degree from Simon Fraser – Masters of ED from Gonzaga – Real Estate from UBC. – Presently a SD20 Board member and chair of the Finance and Facilities Committee.

As a board member we need to work to ensure that our public schools deliver the best education possible. We must work to ensure that the public voice is heard in public education.

We must strive to ensure that all learners realize their potential and their ambitions. If elected I promise to be a strong voice for Trail and actively pursue the building of a new elementary school in Glenmerry. Say no to any Trail school closures. Pursue – equality and equity within our District. Be a strong promoter of our schools – students – special needs programs – teachers and School District 20. Also plan to work with local municipalities for planned progress.

We have gone through some extremely strict financial times in our district over the past years and we have survived . We have had a stable 2 years recently where we have been able to maintain the status quo – but we must always be fiscally responsible in our planning and be financially accountable to the public.

I believe that my past performance and dedication combined with the knowledge , experience and skills that I have acquired and as a active board member of several organizations – I can play a valuable role on SD20’s board and serve our community well with respect , honesty and dignity.

On Election Day and advance voting – I ask for your vote – Thank you

Ray Furlotte

My name is Ray Furlotte. I am asking for your support and ultimately your vote in my quest to become a member of the Kootenay Columbia Board of Education, School Trustee.

The City of Trail has two school board positions. I would be honoured to represent, serve and work for the families, students, and community members of School District #20 and in particular the city of Trail. I have an extensive background in education and community service.

It was an honour to serve as a municipal councillor for six years. During my terms of service I became experienced in dealing with government at both the municipal and provincial level. Among my areas of responsibility were recreation, public works, union liaison, government works and finance.

As an educator for over forty years, I taught in many Trail schools and at most grade levels. I was part of the group that championed the use of computers in the classroom with particular emphases on “Online Learning”. I have been and will continue to be a strong supporter of an inclusive school system that strives to meet the needs of all learners.

I consider the PAC in each school a very important stake holder in education. The members of the Parent Advisory Committee are vital to the school-community connection that is necessary for student success and family and community relationship with their community school.

It is important that we provide our youngest citizens with welcoming and safe facilities, transportation, and needed resources. Educators and other district staff need to work to prepare students as lifelong learners for the challenges that students face today and the challenges that they will face in the future.

Service to community and our students is a responsibility that requires a clean bill of health, and a great deal of time and commitment. I am pleased to say that I have all three.

Terry Hanik

I was born and raised in Trail and retired from Teck. I am very invested in our community. I have 3 children who went through our school system and now grand-children who attend as well. I have always been active in Trail by investing time coaching kids in sports. I also serve as President of Trail Wildlife Association and am an active member of the Colombo Lodge.

During my last term I advocated for better opportunities for student who want to pursue Trades in their future. 2014/15 was an exciting year for SD20 as they received both ITA Labour Marked Shortage Pilot Program funding and the Secondary School Apprenticeship Support funding. These amazing grants provide world class service to our students. I think it would be good to see a capitol replacement budget for keeping our school equipment up to date. This has been helpful in other school districts.Last election voters wanted more information on trades. Murray McConnachie our District Trades Co-Ordinator had a wealth of information for me.

The French Immersion program needed some adjustments. It was brought to my attention that Crowe had no French Immersion Classes. So students from Rossland once reaching grade 10 had to go to Castlegar to continue the program. I pushed for changes as it was very difficult for student to find transportation. Now Crowe offers this program for grades 9-12. I think we can do better and offer French Immersion for K-12.

The Glenmerry School also has many challenges to overcome. They currently have 6 portables that house students from grades 4-7. 125 students are impacted. Students have no music program as the music portable was reclaimed as another classroom.Classes will also have to share gym time or have gym in the classroom during winter. Every year there is a threat of losing the computer lab to create yet another classroom. This is unacceptable and I will be working hard to get a new School for Glenmerry

I want parents to feel free to bring all their concerns to the Board. I know that parents are very passionate when it comes to their child’s education and they need someone on the Board who will really stand up for them.

If re-elected I will continue to work with our District staff and students to ensure all educational opportunities are the best possible for our diverse Community.