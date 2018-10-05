Meet the Trail mayoral candidates

Advance voting begins Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. in the Trail Aquatic & Leisure Centre

Trail has three mayoral candidates running, though the six councillor positions were filled by acclamation.

Bryan DeFerro

Why should I vote for you is a question I have been asked surprisingly a lot in the last few months even by people who know me.

My first response is why not,I am just like you a working person.

For those of you that don’t know me I retired from Teck after 42 years of service.

We the taxpayers have upgraded the airport,built the Riverfront centre and built a walking bridge that has brightened up the downtown core.

We have invested in ourselves so it is now time to encourage the private sector to step forward.

To be sure Trail is a changing city and it will the responsibility of the incoming mayor and council on how to best manage this change and growth.

Housing is the one issue that will impact the city and the one issue the city has the least resources to deal with.

Economic development is a must.We must support and attract new business and market our city to encourage growth and prosperity.

It is now time to rebuild our cities aging infrastructure.We need to start fixing water and sewer lines,side walks,potholes and put a long term infrastructure plan in place.

Policing is a very hot topic right now and a comprehensive plan needs to be put into place to give us our city back.I have had my own dealings with the problems we face and things need to improve.

The recent fire between the high school and the hospital brought home the fact that the second road access needs to get built and I will make it a priority.The hospital is an integral part of our city and I will work tirelessly to insure it stays that way.

I make no apologies for being a working person and I want the same positive changes as you all do for our great city.

I am retired and have nothing but time to devote to the city of Trail and it’s citizens.

My time is your time.

If you elect me to be your mayor on October 20th I will work as hard as I can and do the best job possible to move our city forward.

*****

Casey LeMoel

I was born and raised in Trail and I love this city.

Care about this town and its people.

Will provide fresh, open minded thinking to make those hard decisions for Trail.

Care about traditional values of family, honesty, and spirituality.

No non-sense businessman dedicated to Trail.

Committed to working as a team.

Over 20 years experience in business in Trail.

Believe in more direct communications between Mayor and citizens.

Experienced in running meetings and supervising projects.

Years of volunteer work for community programs.

Demonstrated commitment to Trail Youth.

An advocate for People with Special Needs.

I believe that the people of Trail deserve the best service possible. I’m a hard worker, down to earth, every day citizen who has a good feeling about what the people need.

I never like to make any promises that I might not be able to keep. I will do what is best for Trail, it’s citizens and taxpayers, show equally fair and respectable treatment to everyone, that I promise!

I will try my best to identify and meet the needs of the people.

Take responsibility for jobs that the city is responsible for.

I will try to build better relationships with our citizens, city employees, and our neighbours.

I want to be your champion. I want to bring your voice back to city hall.

I feel I can help provide our city with vision and leadership for the future.

A future that will be positive, fun, and safe for all of our citizens.

I strongly support:

Updating the city’s infrastructure; responsible fiscal management; ensuring that policing is effective and our community is safe; promotion of business and tourism throughout our city; developing affordable housing; public parks and recreation projects and services for all; City of Trail employees; working on a regional plan for economic development; Creating at least one separate dog park in Trail; Fixing up the cemetery and making it a more comfortable place to visit; Trail Regional Fire Department; Youth projects in Trail; The Kootenay Boundary Hospital and local health care;

A rebuild for the Glenmerry Elementary School; Developing a process for community and employee input and involvement in all major projects; working with our neighbours in the Kootenays to show we are stronger together; Our younger generation; local strategies to help control climate change; Providing local jobs; Developing a realistic plan for city owned real estate, as well as for older buildings; and Working together to create a realistic community plan that meets the needs of our people.

I think it is time for our community to work together like it was in the beginning of this great city. Let’s put our differences aside and come together. I believe that “We have a choice. We can be strangers or we can be friends. I would rather be a friend.” I would rather focus on trying to meet the needs of our community than our wants. Please join me in this quest.

*****

Lisa Pasin

I made the very important decision to run for Mayor because I bring experience to the position and will be able to carry forward with the positive momentum that the City of Trail has experienced over the last several years. Many community members have expressed that the present council has done more to advance the City than many have before. The present council has taken the work our predecessors, followed our strategic plan, and made thoughtful and strategic decisions to get us to where we are today. It is extremely important that we continue moving forward, capitalizing on the progress we have made to ensure Trail remains a vibrant, healthy and sustainable community. I am committed to providing the leadership required to ensure this happens.

I have a Bachelor of Science from the University of British Columbia and a Masters in Business Administration from Royal Roads University. I have served as a Councilor for 4 years and as Deputy Mayor for the past 3 years. The experience I have gained over the last 4 years, serving as Councilor and Deputy Mayor will prove invaluable as we move forward. For the last 6 years, I have been employed as the Director of Development for the KBRH Health Foundation. Through this role, I have demonstrated that I have the ability to operate and grow an organization, and deliver improved healthcare to all citizens of the Kootenay Boundary. My roles with the City of Trail and the KBRH Health Foundation have proven that I have the ability to steward public funds with a high degree of accountability and transparency.

My committee work through the City has focused on Economic Development & Sustainability, Community Member Recognition and advancing Community Health initiatives. The experience I have gained over the last 4 years positions me well, to lead the City of Trail and our Council moving forward.

My leadership commitment if elected as your Mayor includes:

– A Pro Growth Agenda which supports economic development and opportunity for all, including supporting our existing businesses and attracting new business to our City.

– Increasing Community Engagement through a review of our Official Community Plan and continued consultation with our citizens. Your voice is important and will be heard through the OCP process.

– Infrastructure Renewal through a short and long term strategy to repair roads, sewers and sidewalks. We must maintain the basic structure and function of our city in order to attract economic development opportunities and maintain maximum mobility of all our citizens.

– Strengthening the Health and Wellness of our community through advancements at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH), improving access to affordable housing and advocacy for seniors and youth. Maintaining the health and wellness of all our citizens is integral to our success.

– Fiscal Accountability including fair taxation and responsible stewardship of tax dollars.

– Community Safety and Security through proactive policing and effective emergency planning, including working closely with the RCMP to ensure our City is safe.

I am confident that through my experienced, committed, enthusiastic leadership, and a comprehensive strategic plan we will continue building Trail into a city that residents are proud of and one where people will choose to live, work, and most importantly – call home

This is your opportunity to vote for Experience, Commitment, Progress and Momentum.