Moore slides into second term as mayor; lots of choice for council

Mayor Kathy Moore at the Canada Day festivities in July. She’s been acclaimed as mayor for a second term. (Photo by John Boivin)

It seems everyone is satisfied with the top leadership at Rossland City Hall.

Nominations for council closed at 4:00 Friday, and Mayor Kathy Moore found herself unchallenged for a second term as mayor.

“I’m really disappointed,” Moore says. “Because I think in a democracy everyone should have a choice, and although I see there are plenty of people running for council who have different perspectives and bring different viewpoints to the table, it would have been nice to have some of those perspectives also challenging for the mayor’s role.”

Moore says she plans to send out a flyer to the community anyway, outlining her goals and viewpoints for the next council term.

She will be the head of a very different council, however. Three councillors chose not to run again, leaving a lot of room for new faces.

Fourteen people— three women, and eleven men— will be vying for a seat at the council table. They are:

Deke Baley

Chris Bowman

Caroline Enns

Scott Forsyth

John Greene

John Lake

Dirk Lewis

Andy Morel

Janice Nightingale

Fletcher Quince

Richard Soltice

Jill J Spearn

Stewart Spooner

Andrew Zwicker

Zwicker’s filing of nomination papers on the last day comes as a surprise. He told Rossland News last week he wasn’t seeking re-election.

Two other council incumbents are running again—Morel and Greene. Jill Spearn sat on council for several terms before 2014.

School board

Voters will have a choice between two candidates who want to help set policy for the school district. The school district’s Area 5, which includes the City of Rossland and some outlying rural areas, has been represented by incumbent Gordon Smith. He faces a challenge from Desiree Profili, a community coordinator in Rossland and Trail for Wildsafe BC.

Rossland News will question the council candidates on their positions on issues facing the municipal government in the weeks leading up to the election.

Voting day is Saturday, October 20.