Read about Warfield councillor candidates

Five candidates are running for one of four seats on Warfield council

Advance voting is Oct. 10 and Oct. 17, general voting day is Oct. 20. All voting will take place from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. in council chambers at the Warfield municipal office.

Jaime Gage

When people run for office they often claim they have the answers.

In my case I run because I have questions.

When I look around Warfield and think of the future I think of many things that need to be questioned.

I see aging roads and aging infrastructure and I wonder what contingency funds do they have to cover these future costs and I wonder what they’re doing today to prepare for problems that may arise tomorrow.

When I look at the well trained but aging municipal workers and I watch them diligently and skillfully remove the snow and negotiate water problems and deal with road patching and the myriad other problems that occur in the village I question where their replacements are going to come from and what skill levels they will need to replace them.

I question what the municipality has done to garner the level of skills that will be needed. I see dated and ineffective bylaws that are not keeping pace with the bylaws of the surrounding communities and I question how they are being dealt with and what can be done to bring the body of bylaws up to the standards of other municipalities.

Answering these questions is not easy and it is not something that can be done on the spot. Answering these questions is an inside job. Answering these questions requires due diligence and requires somebody to ask them in the first place.

Jim Hill

I have lived in this area my entire life of 63 years. I am a retired pipefitter with 41 years experience at Teck.

I have been fortunate enough to see a lot of the world and have found the Kootenays to be the place where I want to live.

My wife Esther and I moved to Warfield from Rossland in 2003. I decided to run for councillor due to the many issues facing our village. To be elected to the position of councillor for the village is not a job to be taken lightly.

With our limited tax base there are many issue facing us: aging infrastructure, keeping our residents informed and achieving a reasonable cost effective contract with our maintenance staff.

For the past eight years I have served on a tri-party committee for the Columbia Basin Trust for Warfield making decisions on funding for the various service groups and PAC (Parents Advisory Council).

Although this is my time in local politics, I believe I can do the job serving you, the taxpayers, and being part of a council with solutions.

With my more that 25 years with Local 480 United Steelworkers I carry experience dealing with the public, engaging in constructive conversation, and achieving solutions while making hard decisions.

On election day show me your support at the polls and I will give you – drive, ambition, results.

Raymond Masleck

My wife Linda and I have lived in the village for 30 years. Nineteen months ago I was honoured to be elected to village council in a by-election.

Prior to that, I gained insight into local government and community affairs during 30 years as a reporter for the Trail Times. I covered Warfield and all other councils in the area, as well as the regional district, school board, Teck, and other major organizations and issues.

Being a reporter means asking questions and trying to really understand issues, which is what I have done since being elected to council. It is safe to say that I have asked more questions about what is going on in Warfield and the region than all the other members of council combined.

What I have learned is that we face some serious problems. We are challenged to find the money and the expertise to deal with a backlog of issues such as old roads, crumbling sewer lines, antiquated water pumping stations and a backlog in fire hydrant maintenance

The village has started to work on these issues with the aid of some skilled volunteers on the infrastructure advisory committee but I am very concerned about the pace of progress.

While we continue to pick away these problems, I think we have to look at municipal amalgamation, if for no other reason than to fully evaluate the pros and cons of this long-debated idea, and put it to bed if it is not viable or not what Warfield citizens want for their community.

If re-elected, I will be an informed, thoughtful and – when required – forceful presence on council. But I am also a team player and served on several Warfield committees over the years prior to being elected. I volunteer with various arts groups, a senior citizens housing society, and the Trail Rotary Club.

Other than pursuing an answer on amalgamation, I am not running on the basis of specific policy or program commitments. But, If elected, I will work hard and speak up on behalf the citizens of Warfield.

Arlene Parkinson

I am 67 years old, married with two grown daughters and two grandchildren. Mike and I have lived in Warfield for 40 years.

I have over 25 years of experience in local government including being elected on Warfield Council for three terms in the 1990’s and working for almost 15 years for a local government organization.

In April 2016 I was successful in a byelection here in Warfield.

I support the current Mayor, Diane Langman and appreciate her dedication to the Village of Warfield. She is honest, sincere and hard working. She does her homework.

I support and am very proud that we have our own pre-school in Warfield. There are more children and young families here and now is the time to ensure that this program continues in Warfield.

I believe all of council should have the opportunity to attend training sessions and networking events to educate themselves in local government.

Council is addressing the lack of attention that has been given to our aging infrastructure. The creation of the Infrastructure Committee has been an incredible guidance tool for council when making decisions on where to allocate funds.

Although I cannot say our finances are in great shape, I can say that thanks to our CAO, Jackie Patridge, our bills are paid and we can move forward with plans for the future.

I look forward to working with an engaged, committed and pro-active team to make good decisions that will ensure a viable future for Warfield.

I have the time and energy to be fully involved in the governance of the Village of Warfield, and I am committed to serving a full four years as councillor. Every time a byelection is called it costs the village $3,000 to $4,000.

I would be honoured to serve as councillor for the Village of Warfield and am asking for your support on Election Day. Please vote on October 10th, 17th or 20th.

If you have any comments or questions, please give me a call or come and see me at 790 Shakespeare.

Cyra Yunkws

I want to introduce myself to you. I am an energetic 35 -year-old mother of two, student, runner and lover of our beautiful home in the Kootenays. Warfield has become very special to me; it’s home for my husband, myself and it’s the home of our children. I want to contribute to this unique community by serving as a municipal councillor.

I like this community. My neighbour brings me extra fruit from her tree, and we help shovel her snow. Another neighbour watches our pets when we are away, and another couple regularly hosts gatherings. We are surrounded by people who are kind, considerate and who represent the best of what community can be. I believe that with the right vision, commitment and engagement Warfield’s mayor and council can ensure that Warfield continues to be a wonderful home through sustainable, solid economic decisions, following the Integrated Official Community Plan, and being flexible enough to deal with ongoing community concerns and issues.

Some of my life experiences are directly relatable to the job, such as: serving on boards; running a local not-for-profit; managing a regional team; and developing some quality communication skills. Others are more far-ranging, but perhaps no less relevant: I have worked in Forestry and can bring some fire-safe ideas to the table; I have also organized sport events; and assisted with community based economic development and research. But perhaps most importantly, I listen. I care about what you have to say, and why you are saying it. I want to bring forward the experiences, wisdom, ideas and issues that you have.

I believe strongly in the importance of engagement in a democratic system, and I encourage all citizens of Warfield to get out and vote on Oct 20, 2018 or either of the advance voting opportunities, Oct 10, and 17, 2018. In the meantime, feel free to connect with me or peruse my Facebook page.