More than 200 people showed up at the Miner’s Hall on October 2 to hear the candidates talk about themselves and the issues facing Rossland. (Photo: John Boivin)

Rossland voters go to the polls on Saturday for municipal election

New city council to be chosen, as well as a school trustee, and a referendum to be decided

Voters in Rossland will go to the polls on Saturday to choose the people who will lead the community for the next four years.

The 2,700 eligible voters in the city will be selecting a new council and a new school board representative on election day, Oct. 20.

They’ll also be voting on a referendum about ownership of the city’s water and sewer system.

What they won’t be choosing, however, is a mayor, as Kathy Moore was unopposed in her bid for a second term.

But there’s a full field of candidates for council. Two incumbents are hoping to keep thier seats — Andy Morel and John Greene. They’re facing off against 10 other candidates — Deke Baley, Chris Bowman, Caroline Enns, Scott Forsyth, John Lake, Dirk Lewis, Janice Nightingale, Fletcher Quince, Richard Soltice, and Stewart Spooner.

A thirteenth candidate, Andrew Zwicker, will have his name on the ballot, but has indicated he will not serve if elected. The incumbent councillor dropped out of the race after the deadline, too late to have his name taken off the list.

Mayor Moore has asked voters not to put a check beside Zwicker’s name, to avoid the expense and hassle of a by-election should he win a seat.

The major issues in the campaign include the future of the local arena, the relationship with Trail over recreation services, affordable housing, and supporting Mayor Moore’s initiatives as leader of the city.

There will be no election in the rural area around Rossland for leadership of the regional district, as all five directors were acclaimed.

There will be a vote for the Kootenay-Columbia School District’s area five trustee representing Rossland. Desiree Profili is challenging incumbent Gord Smith for the seat.

Meet the Rossland Council Candidates

Meet Rossland’s School Trustee Candidates

Residents will also be asked to vote in a referendum on ownership of the city’s water and sewer system. (See “Voters asked to rule on water/sewer ownership,” on page 1)

Polling will take place at the Miner’s Hall in Rossland between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The successful politicians will win a mandate that lasts until October 2022.

The Rossland News will bring you the results of the election as soon as they are available, at around 9 p.m. Saturday.

 

Council hopefuls gathered on October 2 for an all-candidates meeting. Voting on October 20, Election Day, takes place at the Miners’ Union Hall. (Photo: John Boivin)

