Ron Joseph had to withdraw from the civic election race for a Trail councillor seat.

Trail councillors will all be acclaimed

One Trail candidate has withdrawn, leaving six remaining candidates to fill the six council seats

It’s official.

One candidate has withdrawn from the Trail councillor election race, leaving the six remaining to be acclaimed to their seats.

That means all four incumbents – Robert Cacchioni, Carol Dobie, Eleanor Gattafoni Robinson and Sandy Santori – will be in their positions for another four years. Newcomers Paul Butler and Colleen Jones will round out the panel of six.

Chief Elections Officer Michelle McIsaac confirmed the news late Thursday.

Ron Joseph, a former councillor, was forced to withdraw citing personal reasons.

There is still a three-way mayor’s race, however.

Bryan DeFerro, Casey LeMoel and Coun. Lisa Pasin are all seeking to be elected to the head position.

A forum is still on for Wednesday in the Trail Memorial Centre at 7 p.m.

Anyone with questions for the mayoral candidates may forward them to the Trail and District Chamber of Commerce via email (info@trailchamber.bc.ca) or in person to the office at 1199 Bay Ave.

Previous story
House arrest for man who abused disabled B.C. woman, then blamed her

Just Posted

Under the Trail big top

The Trail Sk8 Park broke ground in July, completion is expected next month

RCMP: Trail wildfire investigation continues

The fire broke out behind KBRH the late afternoon of Sept. 11

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it to editor@trailtimes.ca

Storm the Stairs and Trail Kidney Walk this weekend

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of Sept. 20 to Sept. 26

Kootenay Robusters end 18th paddling season

Women of Trail, Castlegar, Rossland, Christina Lake and Grand Forks came together in 2001

Fashion Fridays: Rock some animal print

Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Legal society poster seeks complainants against two cops on Downtown Eastside

Pivot Legal Society became aware of allegations made against the officers after a video circulated

Jury to deliberate in case of Calgary man accused of murdering woman

Curtis Healy could be convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter

House arrest for man who abused disabled B.C. woman, then blamed her

‘Groomed complainant’ and ‘violated position of trust,’ judge says

Liberals want to know what Canadians think of legalized weed

The federal government will comb social media for Canadians’ pot-related behaviour

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen boasts of aiding Mueller investigation

Cohen could provide information on whether Trump’s campaign co-ordinated with Russians

Landslide forces evacuations of Philippine villages

More than 1,200 people in villages near the landslide-hit area were forcibly moved by authorities

Students asked about the positive effects of residential schools

Alberta’s education minister apologized after hearing about the online social studies course

Permit to give B.C. deer birth control on hold until consultation with First Nations

Complexity of consultation will depend on level of First Nations support for the project

Most Read