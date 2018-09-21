Trail councillors will all be acclaimed

One Trail candidate has withdrawn, leaving six remaining candidates to fill the six council seats

Ron Joseph had to withdraw from the civic election race for a Trail councillor seat.

It’s official.

One candidate has withdrawn from the Trail councillor election race, leaving the six remaining to be acclaimed to their seats.

That means all four incumbents – Robert Cacchioni, Carol Dobie, Eleanor Gattafoni Robinson and Sandy Santori – will be in their positions for another four years. Newcomers Paul Butler and Colleen Jones will round out the panel of six.

Chief Elections Officer Michelle McIsaac confirmed the news late Thursday.

Ron Joseph, a former councillor, was forced to withdraw citing personal reasons.

There is still a three-way mayor’s race, however.

Bryan DeFerro, Casey LeMoel and Coun. Lisa Pasin are all seeking to be elected to the head position.

A forum is still on for Wednesday in the Trail Memorial Centre at 7 p.m.

Anyone with questions for the mayoral candidates may forward them to the Trail and District Chamber of Commerce via email (info@trailchamber.bc.ca) or in person to the office at 1199 Bay Ave.