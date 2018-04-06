Ottawa teen, known as ‘butterfly boy,’ dies of rare skin condition

Tributes pouring in for Jonathan Pitre, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling him a hero

An Ottawa-area teen with a rare and painful skin condition who worked determinedly to raise awareness about the disease has died, his mother said Friday, calling her son a “fearless warrior.”

Jonathan Pitre’s mother, Tina Boileau, said in a Facebook post that her son pushed to increase people’s understanding of epidermolysis bullosa, or EB.

“Jonny’s story has been made very public over the last few years as he invited you into his life and his daily struggles as he tirelessly fought to raise awareness for this horrific disease,” Boileau wrote. “I am proud to say you did it Jonny boy!”

There is no cure for EB, a rare genetic disorder that causes skin to blister and fall off, sometimes even with the slightest touch. An estimated 3,500 to 5,000 Canadians are born with EB. Pitre was called Ottawa’s “Butterfly Boy.”

Boileau said her family is thankful for the support they have received, but is requesting privacy as they grieve.

Pitre reportedly died Wednesday in a hospital in Minnesota, where he had been receiving treatment for the disease.

DEBRA Canada, an organization that supports families dealing with EB, called Pitre their “beloved ambassador.”

“Jonathan fought long and hard, and was extraordinary at raising awareness for all those affected by EB,” the organization, whose president is Boileau, said in an email Friday.

Meanwhile, tributes poured in for the teen.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Pitre “a hero in every sense of the word.”

“(He was) a courageous and determined fighter who persisted in the face of every challenge, and who inspired so many,” Trudeau said on Twitter.

The Ottawa Senators said on Twitter that the team is mourning the loss of a “special friend.”

Pitre, a fan of the NHL team, reportedly became close with the Senators when he began sharing his story and spreading awareness about EB.

“He taught us what courage and resilience really is, all the while displaying his trademark enthusiasm and smile,” the Senators said. “We’ll all miss you, Jonathan.”

Meanwhile, the mayor of Russell, Ont., about 40 kilometres southeast of Ottawa, said the community ”has lost a incredible young man.”

“Jonathan, your courage, your strength of will and your love of life will always be remembered,” Pierre Leroux said in a tweet.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Facebook: Most users may have had public data ‘scraped’

Just Posted

KBRH Foundation launches $1 million ER campaign

The Foundation committed to raising $1 million over two years for new ER equipment

Tell the Times

Web Poll: Have you visited the Trail Riverfront Centre yet?

Trail, Warfield seats open in fall election

Trail Coun. Jolly resigning April 30; Warfield Coun. Shane Ferraro not seeking re-election

Where were Fisherman, Fry Creek, Gardners Landing?

The sternwheeler stops of Fry Creek and Gardners Landing honoured Richard Fry and Walter Gardner

All ages invited to Age-Friendly Planning in Trail

A survey is now available and a public session slated for the Trail Memorial Centre on April 10

Vancouver hockey fans bid fond farewell to Sedin twins

Endless class and mind-bending goals — what fans will miss the most about Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

Red Cross to cover B.C. man’s $20,000 emergency airfare after evacuation

Evacuated to Whitehorse during wildfires but had to be flown to Vancouver for heart condition

Four Victoria police officers assaulted in past 24 hours

One officer still in hospital, Taser used in attempt to stop suspect

Whitecaps looking for more success on the road against Real Salt Lake

Coach Mike Petke said team needs some mental adjustments following 3-1 loss at Toronto

Ottawa teen, known as ‘butterfly boy,’ dies of rare skin condition

Tributes pouring in for Jonathan Pitre, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling him a hero

UFC star McGregor facing criminal charges in New York

Video showed Conor McGregor with a group of people causing chaos Thursday

B.C. golfer in first-place tie as second round of Masters tees off

Adam Hadwin among the leaders at famed Augusta National

B.C. adds funding to re-grow forests damaged by 2017 wildfires

About $134 million is being split by regions hit hardest, including Cariboo, Kootenays, Okanagan

Nelson couple’s holiday turns to nightmare

‘Their disregard for passenger safety was unconscionable’

Most Read