(Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

11 temperature records broken on Mother’s Day in B.C.

Hot temperatures to continue this week throughout the province

It was another scorcher this weekend throughout British Columbia with multiple temperature records broken around the province. And the current heat wave shows no signs of letting up, with many communities expected to see a lot of sunshine and blue sky throughout the work week as well.

According to Environment Canada, 11 records were broken on Mother’s Day including one that had been standing for more than 100 years.

The old record of 31.1 degrees for May 13 was set in Agassiz in 1912 and the mercury pushed 31.3 degrees yesterday to set a new record. In addition to Agassiz, the following areas also had their old records broken:

  • Bella Bella 25.3 (old record 25.3 in 2016)
  • Campbell River 27.5 (old record 26.1 in 1973)
  • Clinton 25.3 (old record 24.4 in 1973)
  • Comox 26.6 (old record 25.6 in 1925)
  • Pemberton 34 (old record 30.6 in 1924)
  • Port Alberni 32.1 (old record 31.1 in 1939)
  • Powell River 26.1 (old record 25.6 in 1959)
  • Sechelt 28.1 (old record 27.2 in 1959)
  • Squamish 29.6 (old record 28.7 in 2016)
  • Whistler 29 (old record 27.2 in 1960)

Looking ahead to the Victoria day long weekend, communities on Vancouver Island will see temperatures reach into the low 20’s. Across the water in Greater Vancouver and the lower mainland it will be a few degrees cooler, but still lots of sunshine and a few clouds.

The forecast for the Okanagan and the Kootenays could see some showers later in the week, but Monday and Tuesday are expected to top 30 degrees. While the northern parts of the province will hover between the high teens along the water to the mid-20’s further inland, making this week one of the sunniest of 2018 throughout British Columbia.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

(Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Previous story
No more mandatory counselling for man convicted of perjury in Air India bombing
Next story
Prepare now for Highway 3 to close when river rises

Just Posted

Fireworks light up Trail skyline

Neither flood nor wildfire kept Trail firefighters from pulling off a fantastic fireworks display

UPDATED: Sunningdale wildfire suspected to be human-caused

Regional fire rescue responded to the wildland fire just after 2 p.m. Saturday

VIDEO: Public safety minister visits Boundary flooding

Farnworth took a helicopter tour of the area Sunday.

Silver City Days parade in Trail

Crowds line the streets on picture perfect day

Crews survey, repair flood damage in Kootenay-Boundary area before next floods

Nearly 3,000 people have been evacuated since the flooding began

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Pitbulls attack three children on Vancouver Island

Ten-year-old girl and woman seriously injured in incident in Nanaimo on Saturday

Farmland review head named Agricultural Land Commission chair

Jennifer Dyson, former ALR commissioner, replaces Frank Leonard

New alert system passes first real test in Canada with Amber Alert

Alert issued for Ontario boy was successfully sent out

B.C. flood watch to intensify over next week

Heat wave speeding up snowmelt process

No more mandatory counselling for man convicted of perjury in Air India bombing

But other parole conditions still apply

Victims of ‘devastating’ floods get provincial financial aid

Disaster Financial Assistance is now available for eligible British Columbians affected by flooding

Video: B.C. canines crowned for saving owner’s life

One-year-later Matthew Smith is still recovering, in Campbell River

11 temperature records broken on Mother’s Day in B.C.

Hot temperatures to continue this week throughout the province

Most Read