15 new mayors to take office across the Kootenays

Here’s a look at the highlights from across the Kootenay region in B.C.

Across the Kootenays, there’s set to be a large turnover come Oct. 21.

Fifteen new mayors will be taking the head seat of Kootenay cities, including Brian Taylor in Grand Forks, John Dooley in Nelson and Lisa Pasin in Trail.

In Nakusp, Tom Zeleznik had the largest win with 83.6 per cent of the local vote, followed by Allen Miller who captured 80.6 per cent of the votes in Invermere.

Five mayors were acclaimed: Lee Pratt in Cranbrook, Dean McKerracher from Elkford, Clara Reinhardt for Radium Hot Sorings, Kathy Moore in Rossland and Jessica Lunn in Slocan.

A few nail biters ended in wins for newcomers, including in Midway where Martin Fromme won by 15 votes. In Creston, Ron Toyota will be serving a fourth term as mayor with a 70-vote win.

