175 evacuation orders lifted as floods recede in Grand Forks

Officials hope to have all 3,000 people back in their homes by Monday night

The flood-raved community of Grand Forks got some much needed good news Sunday morning as the regional district lifted evacuation orders for 175 properties.

According to emergency operations centre information officer Frances Maika, most of the 175 properties are in the town’s downtown.

“They were some of the ones that were clearly unaffected by flood waters,” Maika said.

The residents allowed back in their homes on Sunday are only the first of many to come, she added.

“Our goal is to, by the end of the day tomorrow (May 21) to have the majority of people who have been on evacuation order back in their homes or businesses. That’s most of those 3,000.”

This is what Grand Forks’ downtown looks like this morning, as residents and the regional district pump water out of buildings. As the threat of rising water recedes, streets – and thoughts of recovery – have begun to surface. #BCFloods2018 @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/SnsmNKEdN7 — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) May 20, 2018

“First thing’s first, thank you for you every kindness, your physical and emotional strength. This just reminds us why we live where we live,” read a sign on the side of one previously-flooded building.

But it’s not all good news.

Many in downtown, like Jogas Espresso Cafe owner Roger Soviskov, are looking at $250,000 or more in damage.

“Thankfully, I have insurance,” Soviskov said.

Others, like those living in Ruckle, one of Grand Forks’ worst-hit neighbourhoods, might not be able to get back into their waterlogged homes anytime soon.

“We’re going to have some homes where it’s not safe to reenter,” said Maika.

“There will be some areas that remain on evacuation order. We’re not at the point right now to anticipate what that will look like because we’re still doing the assessments.”

Nearly 50 trained rapid damage assessors had begun to take stock of the damage to nearly 1,400 homes and businesses in the area on Saturday afternoon.

“We’re trying to complete those assessments and have those teams go to all those structures within the evacuation order area by the end of day tomorrow.”

More to come.

