$1M winning Lotto 6/49 ticket bought in the Kootenays

A ticket purchased in the Nelson and Creston area is a lucky winner

Some lucky British Columbian purchased a winning 6/49 ticket in the Nelson-Creston area.

A ticket drawn last night won the $1 million guaranteed prize, according to the BC Lottory Corporation website.

The winning ticket included the numbers: 17831364-02.

A Lotto Max ticket also won $1 million, purchased in Vernon

Drawn on Dec. 22, the winning numbers on that ticket was 03 30 31 37 42 43 49.

Sobeys takes romaine lettuce off shelves as precaution amid E. coli outbreak
CannabisWise program to ease consumer concerns ahead of legalization

