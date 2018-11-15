2 B.C. men charged after allegedly stealing $1,400 worth of butter

The two men, ages 23 and 25, are facing charges of theft under $5,000, Coquitlam police said

Two men in their 20s are facing theft-related charges after allegedly stealing $1,400 worth of butter from a Coquitlam grocery store.

The two men, ages 23 and 25, are facing charges of theft under $5,000, Coquitlam police said in a news release Thursday. The pair were arrested outside a supermarket just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin admitted in a statement that while stealing a large amount of butter is a little unusual, police tend to see these sort of thefts with other kinda of food.

“Things like cheese, meat and baby formula can easily be sold on the black market,” he said. “On the other hand, it’s possible these suspects were choosing the wrong way to get a head start on their Christmas baking.”

The 23-year-old man is also a suspect in at least three other butter thefts around Metro Vancouver in recent months, police said.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tinder sex assault suspect charged; additional alleged victims sought
Next story
Invasive fire ants join the tourist swarms at Hawaii Volcano National Park

Just Posted

Trail Smoke Eaters grind out win over Vernon Vipers

Trail Smoke Eaters Kent Johnson scored the game winner in a 3-2 victory over the Vernon Vipers

Tea, crafts, music and dance this weekend in Greater Trail

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of Nov. 15 to Nov. 21

Car accident prompts advisory from Greater Trail RCMP

Extrication by regional firefighters; driver and passenger walked away with minor injuries

Castlegar’s Waterline property purchased; owners to protect it for rock climbers

New owners plan to subdivide, sell bluffs to recreational climbing group

Trail mayor announces task force to address crime

Coun. Sandy Santori was appointed to the Community Safety Task Force

Education, training a big part of trade fair

Exhibitors are seeing a lot of interest in education, training or skills upgrading at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair

2 B.C. men charged after allegedly stealing $1,400 worth of butter

The two men, ages 23 and 25, are facing charges of theft under $5,000, Coquitlam police said

Invasive fire ants join the tourist swarms at Hawaii Volcano National Park

Invasive species found at popular tourist destination

Ten-year sentence for man convicted of B.C. belt-strangling death

Shayne McGenn guilty of manslaughter in 2016 death of David Delaney, 63

Roy Clark, country singer, ‘Hee Haw’ star, has died

Guitar virtuoso died because of complications from pneumonia at home in Tulsa, Okla. He was 85.

Lack of funding, culture on campus biggest barriers for Indigenous students: report

Report based on nearly 300 responses found lack of support at post-secondary schools a big concern

Tinder sex assault suspect charged; additional alleged victims sought

Vincent Noseworthy of Alberta is accused of aggravated sexual assault, unlawful confinement and more

Drug-related deaths double for B.C. youth in care, advocate says

Teens say positive connections with adults key to recovery

Children’s strawberry-flavoured medicines recalled due to faulty safety cap

Three different acetaminophen syrups part of nationwide recall

Most Read