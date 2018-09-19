“Jay” found this kitten, who he named Sylvester, abandoned in a cat carrier next to a dumpster near Oly’s Pet Connection. Jay is homeless so he didn’t keep the kitten, but Sylvester already has a new home. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Abandoned kitten safe and sound thanks to B.C. homeless man

‘Jay’ found little black-and-white kitten in a carrier next to a dumpster by a Chilliwack pet store

A kitten abandoned next to a dumpster near a Chilliwack pet store this week has a new home thanks to the homeless man who found it.

The man goes by “Jay” or “Jay Bro” on the streets, and his face lights up as he pulls the little black-and-white kitten out of its carrier for a photo.

“It’s my kitty cat,” he says. “I got him to purr. He was shaking when I found him.”

It was around 8 a.m. on Sept. 17 when Jay was over by the dumpster in the Safeway parking lot next to Oly’s Pet Connection. He heard a strange sound, and then he saw Sylvester – so named by Jay – in a cat carrier by the dumpster with a bag of food next to it.

So while the animal was clearly abandoned by its owner, the person who left the kitten obviously wanted it to be fed and taken care of.

“I can’t say the person totally neglected it, but it was left,” Jay said.

Not having a place to go, Jay and his friends went to the one place they knew best, and where there was someone they could rely on: Nikki Unger who works at Corky’s Liquor Bin.

Unger took the kitten inside and kept him safe, gave him some food and tried to figure out what to do next. And the same day Sylvester was found, she quickly found a home for the cat who is already doing well and seems frisky and happy.

She wasn’t surprised Jay brought the kitten to her, as she said he’s a very caring, nice man.

As for Jay, he said he would have gladly kept Sylvester as a pet, taking him around on a leash, but he readily understands that wasn’t a great solution.

“I would have walked around with it but I’m homeless,” he said.

• RELATED: FVRD seeks names for abandoned puppies in Chilliwack

• RELATED: Abandoned python plucked from the Chilliwack back country

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police chief defends controversial marijuana seizure
Next story
‘Sesame Street’ wants to clarify: Bert and Ernie aren’t gay

Just Posted

Threatened species found nesting at Teck Trail

Canadian data collected from 1968 to 2005 show an 80 per cent decline of the Common Nighthawk

Pitching proportional representation

Advocates say about half of population is aware of referendum

Genesis of a Trail mural

Toews is planning to begin painting the mural next week

RAM Camp opens next week, all musicians welcome

You don’t have to be accomplished to go to the two-day camp, organizers say

Lost sheep returned to the fold — stolen sculpture reappears

The Castlegar Sculpturewalk sculpture was reported missing Tuesday.

VIDEO: Messages of hope, encouragement line bars of B.C. bridge

WARNING: This story contains references to suicide and may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Police chief defends controversial marijuana seizure

Advocates said cannabis was part of an opioid-substitution program in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Trans Mountain completes Burrard Inlet spill exercise

Training required, some work continues on pipeline expansion

First court date for B.C. man accused of murdering Belgian tourist

Family and friends of Sean McKenzie, 27, filled the gallery for brief court appearance in Chilliwack

Pot, cash, mansions: Judge divvies up illegal estate of divorcing B.C. couple

The Smiths ran a multi-million marijuana operation that spanned three counties

Around the BCHL: Nanaimo Clippers acquire defenceman from Langley Rivermen

Around the BCHL is a look at goings on around the BCHL and the junior A world.

B.C. co-op develops tech to help prevent ODs, especially for alone users

Brave Technology has been awarded $200,000 in the Ohio Opioid Technology Challenge

Recent jump in U.S. butter imports? All smooth, says Canadian dairy farmers

U.S. farmers recently enjoyed extra access to the Canadian market

Potential replacements for Phoenix pay system to start testing soon: Brison

Testing of prototypes to replace troubled federal pay system will begin within weeks

Most Read