UPDATED: Accident closes Highway 6 south of Nelson

A vehicle incident has shut down both lanes of traffic

RCMP say a truck hauling a trailer with heavy machinery caught fire Wednesday morning on Highway 6 near the Nelson Nordic Ski Club. Photo: Tyler Harper

A truck hauling heavy machinery caught fire Wednesday morning, leading to the closure of Highway 6 between Nelson and Salmo.

An RCMP officer told the Star it appeared as though an equipment malfunction with the truck’s trailer was to blame. The driver of the vehicle escaped unharmed.

The highway is currently closed in both directions about 15 kilometres south of Nelson near the Nelson Nordic Ski Club.

There’s no estimate for when it will be re-opened to traffic. We will update this story when that happens.