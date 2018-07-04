RCMP say a truck hauling a trailer with heavy machinery caught fire Wednesday morning on Highway 6 near the Nelson Nordic Ski Club. Photo: Tyler Harper

UPDATED: Accident closes Highway 6 south of Nelson

A vehicle incident has shut down both lanes of traffic

A truck hauling heavy machinery caught fire Wednesday morning, leading to the closure of Highway 6 between Nelson and Salmo.

An RCMP officer told the Star it appeared as though an equipment malfunction with the truck’s trailer was to blame. The driver of the vehicle escaped unharmed.

The highway is currently closed in both directions about 15 kilometres south of Nelson near the Nelson Nordic Ski Club.

There’s no estimate for when it will be re-opened to traffic. We will update this story when that happens.

 

Web file

Previous story
SPCA seizes 16 dogs from property in B.C. Interior
Next story
UPDATED: Police find bodies of 3 missing hikers at Shannon Falls

Just Posted

Accident closes Highway 6 south of Nelson

A vehicle incident has shut down both lanes of traffic

Trail museum revives memories of the great flood of ‘48

The ‘48 flood was a province-wide crisis that impacted B.C. towns situated along major tributaries

New LEDs light up more than just the streets of Trail

Trail has the bulbs on dimmers and is installing shields to lessen the glare of new LED streetlights

Trail business keeps doors open for free childcare this summer

Until Home Goods stepped in, the pre-teen care centre was going to shut down for two months

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

VIDEO: Seal escapes hungry orcas by climbing aboard tourist boat

Whales circulate nearby as seal finds refuge

Category 2 open burns to be prohibited in southeast BC

As of Friday, July 6, Category 2 open burning will be prohibited throughout the Southeast Fire Centre

Trans Mountain gets ready for B.C. pipeline installation

North Thompson line, Burnaby terminal work scheduled

B.C. man charged with two counts of animal cruelty after 46 dogs seized

SPCA invesigation concludes after dogs seized from a rural property north of Williams Lake

Former B.C. education minister considers Langley mayoral run

Promises decision about running for Langley City mayor by early August

Former Olympic rower pleads guilty to fraud in B.C.

Harold Backer made his plea in Victoria on Wednesday; the Crown is seeking a 13-month jail sentence

Okanagan farm gets creative protecting cherries from birds

Vernon farmer brings in fun fruit protection measures

Polluted water did not reach rivers: Teck

Teck Coal responds to B.C. Government report, which shows the company was fined $78,100 last year.

B.C. VIEWS: Cannabis Day celebration put off until October

Another government monopoly, what could go wrong?

Most Read