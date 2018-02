Regional Fire Chief Dan Derby says crews have responded to a few accidents lately

The MVI is under investigation by the Greater Trail RCMP. Black Press file photo

Greater Trail RCMP are investigating a car crash on Highway 3B near Canadian Tire.

The accident occurred just after noon on Tuesday, reports Fire Chief Dan Derby.

Four first responders from Co. 4 Trail were on the scene at 12:20 p.m.

There’s no word of injuries from Derby, though he notes regional crews have responded to a few motor vehicle accidents in the last two days.

“Drivers are reminded to slow down and drive to the road conditions,” Derby advises.