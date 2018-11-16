Acid tainted vehicles from Trail spills, held for evidence

With more than 400 vehicles junked after the Trail acid spills, rumours have been swirling as to the fate of those vehicles.
The Trail Times contacted ICBC to ask what happened to all those write-offs.
Turns out, none of the vehicles have been surreptitiously shipped off to another province for re-sale and no one is buying back their car at a cheaper price from an auction or some unnamed car lot. Notably, the vehicles have not been scrapped for parts at this point, either.
There is no truth to these allegations, according to ICBC.
“All of the vehicles we have had to total loss are being retained as evidence for our Notice of Civil Claim action,” confirmed ICBC spokesperson Lindsay Wilkins. “All of the vehicles are still in Trail at a few different locations.”
After 4,200+ claims and hundreds of vehicles written-off due to caustic contamination, the corporation filed a lawsuit “seeking financial relief for the loss of, or damage to, vehicles caused by the sulfuric acid spills in Trail earlier this year, as well as related costs and expenses.”
The BC insurer identified a number of “negligent parties” in its lawsuit, or Notice of Civil Claim, which was filed last month with the Vancouver Registry of the B.C. Supreme Court.