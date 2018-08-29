Air Canada app breach may affect up to 20,000 customers

Aeroplan numbers, passport numbers, birth dates, and countries of residence could have been accessed

Some 20,000 Air Canada customers woke up Wednesday to learn their personal information may have been compromised after a breach in the airline’s mobile app, which prompted a lock-down on all 1.7 million accounts until their passwords could be changed.

Air Canada said it detected unusual login activity between Aug. 22 and Aug. 24 and tried to block the hacking attempt, locking the app accounts as an additional measure, according to a notice on its website.

Mobile app users received an email Wednesday morning alerting them as to whether their account had been affected.

The app stores basic information including a user’s name, email and phone number.

READ MORE: Air Canada, WestJet raising baggage fee

Any credit card data is encrypted and would be protected from a breach, Air Canada said.

But Aeroplan numbers, passport numbers, birth dates, nationalities and countries of residence could have been accessed if users saved them in their account profile, the company said.

Air Canada declined to respond to questions, referring The Canadian Press to its website.

The risk of a third party obtaining a passport in someone else’s name is low if the user still has their passport and supporting documents, according to the federal government.

Users can reactivate their account along stricter password guidelines by following instructions emailed to them or prompts when logging in.

Some users reported problems with the process on social media, likely due to the volume of customers trying to unlock their account.

Air Canada advised anyone looking to access the app to keep trying.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. suing drug companies to recoup overdose crisis costs
Next story
Evac alert lifted for Santa Rosa fire properties

Just Posted

VIDEO: B.C. suing drug companies to recoup overdose crisis costs

More than 2,000 people have died in B.C. because of illicit drug overdoses in the past two years

Trail men arrested in Christina Lake; weapons, cash seized

Grand Forks RCMP allegedly located $11,000+ in cash, several knives, break-in tools and body armour

China Creek fire under control

On Aug. 27, the RDKB advised the China Creek fire is “no longer a concern”

‘Trailblazers’ coming to Riverfront Centre

Since opening four months ago, 32,000+ people have been to the Trail Riverfront Centre

What referendum means for Trail, Rossland and Warfield voters

Sewer service owned by 3 municipalities; two referendum questions for Rossland, Trail and Warfield

Air Canada app breach may affect up to 20,000 customers

Aeroplan numbers, passport numbers, birth dates, and countries of residence could have been accessed

No jail time for B.C. man busted in Creep Catchers sex sting

Kuljinder Singh Bhatti sentenced to one-year conditional sentence after pleading guilty to lesser charge

As 534 wildfires burn, province extends state of emergency

The province has officially extended the state of emergency until Sept. 12, 2018.

Midwives celebrate 20 years in B.C.

Almost triple the number since 1998.

Inmates help fight B.C. wildfires with hose repair program

Over 40,000 hoses are cleaned and repaired at a Vancouver Island correctional centre each year

Emergency response firm owner shares his side of B.C. wildfire decision

Jeff Kelly says he did not agree with BC Wildfire Service’s move not to use his crew in Burns Lake

Women underrepresented in research journals, says UBC prof

Kelowna - Associate professor Miranda Hart said she is tired of seeing men on every page

18 motorcycle deaths in B.C. last month prompt safety reminder

The BC Coroners Service says everyone on the road should use caution this long weekend

Green Party MLA talks watersheds with Ymir residents

Sonia Furstenau has experiencing protecting community water sources

Most Read