Looking south toward the Pend D’Oreille early Wednesday. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Air quality advisory for Trail and Greater Area

Environment Canada issued a special bulletin about smoky conditions early Wednesday

Environment Canada issued a “special air quality statement” in effect for the West Kootenay early Wednesday:

Wildfire smoke is continuing to impact the province.

People with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, infants, children and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure.

Stay inside if you have breathing difficulties. Find an indoor place that’s cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help. If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air. If your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned.

During a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour.

Wildfire smoke is a natural part of our environment but it is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health.

The bulletin can be accessed online here : air-advisories

For general information about wildfire smoke and your health, contact HealthLink BC at 8-1-1 (toll free, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week).

Environment Canada advises the public to be “air aware” by checking local weather forecasts and alerts so you know when to take extra care.

For more information on current air quality see: www.bcairquality.ca.

Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

Issued by Environment Canada and the B.C. Ministry of Environment

