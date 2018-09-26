The Syringa Creek fire at its worst. (Stefanie Harron photo)

All Syringa Complex fires under control

The fires near Lower Arrow Lake, northwest of Castlegar will continue to smoulder for a while.

Conditions at the Syringa Complex wildfires have improved to the point that all five of the fires in the complex are now classified as “under control”.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) that means that the fires have received enough suppression to ensure they will not spread further.

The Syringa Complex wildfires are located along the east and west shores of Lower Arrow Lake, northwest of Castlegar.

BCWS information officer Ashley Daividoff says that fires are still be carefully monitored.

“People can expect to see some smouldering ground fire and the possibility of smoke within the established fire perimeter into the coming weeks,” explained Davidoff.

The Deer Creek wildfire covers about 3,849 hectares.

The Syringa Creek wildfire covers about 3,193 hectares.

The Bulldog Mountain wildfire covers about 2,227 hectares.

The North Bowman Creek wildfire covers about 548 hectares.

The Michaud Creek wildfire covers about 11 hectares.

All area restriction orders have been rescinded. But BCWS is emphasizing the importance of obeying all instructional signs posted on roadways for their own safety and for the safety of firefighting crews still working on the fires.

BCWS is also reminding hunters, recreationalists and anyone else heading into the backcountry to use caution and be aware of safety hazards when travelling in areas affected by wildfires.


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Castlegar, Grand Forks areas to see cleaner winter roads under new contract
Next story
Horgan says B.C. LNG industry more likely under NDP government

Just Posted

Smokies address Trail RCMP concerns

RCMP: Drug use is affecting all public facilities in Trail and surrounding communities

All Syringa Complex fires under control

The fires near Lower Arrow Lake, northwest of Castlegar will continue to smoulder for a while.

Good turnout for Warfield all-candidates forum

Infrastructure, communication, bylaws and of course, regional collaboration, came up Monday night

Salmo Auxiliary supports KBRH campaigns

Salmo auxiliary volunteers donated $5,000 to the hospital ER and $3,000 toward a new ultrasound

Trail auxiliary volunteer bestowed Life Membership

Irene Smyth joined the group in 1974; still works at the KBRH information desk

B.C. woman behind Orange Shirt Day pens new book for teachers

Phyllis Webstad brings her book The Orange Shirt Story to classrooms province-wide.

COLUMN: B.C. doesn’t have enough workers to meet industries’ demand

Jock Finlayson of BC Business Council writes about the provincial government’s Labour Market Outlook

B.C. lawyer talks defamation during the municipal election

A cautionary tale of the risk of libel when people vent on social media

Horgan says B.C. LNG industry more likely under NDP government

B.C. Liberals added costs to the projects that scared off investors

Bill Cosby, now inmate NN7687, placed in single cell

He will serve his sentence at a state prison near Phoenix, near the home where a jury concluded he drugged and molested a woman in 2004

VIDEO: ‘The Stack’ to become tallest commercial building in B.C.

The 36-storey structure in the Coal Harbour neighbourhood to feature a climbing, twisting box design

Hairy mission: Canadian military eases restrictions on beards in uniform

The move is effective immediately and hopes to modernize the military for the 21st century

How to get your B.C. referendum package if you’re going to be away

Elections BC is set to send out mail-in ballots from Oct. 22 to Nov. 20 on electoral reform

Scientists spot endangered whale not seen in Canadian waters for decades

The sei whale, one of the fastest marine mammals in the world, is part of the same family as blue and fin whales

Most Read