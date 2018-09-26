All Syringa Complex fires under control

The fires near Lower Arrow Lake, northwest of Castlegar will continue to smoulder for a while.

Conditions at the Syringa Complex wildfires have improved to the point that all five of the fires in the complex are now classified as “under control”.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) that means that the fires have received enough suppression to ensure they will not spread further.

The Syringa Complex wildfires are located along the east and west shores of Lower Arrow Lake, northwest of Castlegar.

BCWS information officer Ashley Daividoff says that fires are still be carefully monitored.

“People can expect to see some smouldering ground fire and the possibility of smoke within the established fire perimeter into the coming weeks,” explained Davidoff.

The Deer Creek wildfire covers about 3,849 hectares.

The Syringa Creek wildfire covers about 3,193 hectares.

The Bulldog Mountain wildfire covers about 2,227 hectares.

The North Bowman Creek wildfire covers about 548 hectares.

The Michaud Creek wildfire covers about 11 hectares.

All area restriction orders have been rescinded. But BCWS is emphasizing the importance of obeying all instructional signs posted on roadways for their own safety and for the safety of firefighting crews still working on the fires.

BCWS is also reminding hunters, recreationalists and anyone else heading into the backcountry to use caution and be aware of safety hazards when travelling in areas affected by wildfires.



